Maja Stark Makes Hole-In-One At Women's Scottish Open

The Freed Group Women's Scottish Open is set for an exciting finish and, during the final round, it was Maja Stark who produced one of the most thrilling moments of the week, when her tee shot on the sixth found the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one. All of this coming whilst in contention at the tournament.

Stark, who currently sits inside the automatic spots of the European Solheim Cup team, already has one victory in 2023 and, as she began her final round at Dundonald Links, she was looking to make it another, with the 23-year-old starting three shots back of recent Major winner, Celine Boutier.

Birdieing the third, Stark would then double bogey the fourth to drop further back of Boutier but, after a par at the fifth, came the magic moment on the par 3 sixth, a hole which had racked up a mix of scores during the week of the event.

With the wind up and the pin tucked, it would be difficult to get to but, in the case of Stark, she played it perfectly, with her shot pitching millimetres past the bunker and rolling in at near dead weight. Such was the quality of the shot, Stark almost seemed shocked as she high-fived her caddie and playing partners.

Since turning professional in 2021, Stark has enjoyed an incredible few years, picking up an LPGA Tour title, six Ladies European Tour trophies and is almost a guarantee for a debut Solheim Cup appearance at Finca Cortesín in September.