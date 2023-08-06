Maja Stark Makes Hole-In-One At Women's Scottish Open

Whilst in contention at Dundonald Links, the Swedish star made an ace at the par 3 sixth

Stark celebrates her hole in one at the Scottish Open
(Image credit: Twitter: @LPGA)
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

The Freed Group Women's Scottish Open is set for an exciting finish and, during the final round, it was Maja Stark who produced one of the most thrilling moments of the week, when her tee shot on the sixth found the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one. All of this coming whilst in contention at the tournament.

A post shared by LPGA Tour (@lpga_tour)

A photo posted by on

Stark, who currently sits inside the automatic spots of the European Solheim Cup team, already has one victory in 2023 and, as she began her final round at Dundonald Links, she was looking to make it another, with the 23-year-old starting three shots back of recent Major winner, Celine Boutier.

Birdieing the third, Stark would then double bogey the fourth to drop further back of Boutier but, after a par at the fifth, came the magic moment on the par 3 sixth, a hole which had racked up a mix of scores during the week of the event.

With the wind up and the pin tucked, it would be difficult to get to but, in the case of Stark, she played it perfectly, with her shot pitching millimetres past the bunker and rolling in at near dead weight. Such was the quality of the shot, Stark almost seemed shocked as she high-fived her caddie and playing partners.

Since turning professional in 2021, Stark has enjoyed an incredible few years, picking up an LPGA Tour title, six Ladies European Tour trophies and is almost a guarantee for a debut Solheim Cup appearance at Finca Cortesín in September.

Topics
Women's Golf
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸