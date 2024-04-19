13 Things You Didn't Know About Lauren Coughlin
Get to know LPGA Tour player, Lauren Coughlin, a little bit better here
13 Things You Didn't Know About Lauren Coughlin
1. Lauren Coughlin was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but grew up in Chesapeake, Virginia
2. She started playing golf at the age of seven and has a younger sister and brother
3. Coughlin was awarded the Chesapeake Scholar Athlete in 2008, 2009 and 2010
A post shared by Lauren Coughlin (@l_coughlin)
A photo posted by on
4. Growing up in Virginia, Coughlin became the first female to play on the Hickory High School boys team for all four years and finished runner-up in the 2009 and 2010 Virginia State Golf Association’s Girls Championship
5. Her hobbies include going to the movies and watching American Football and basketball
6. Coughlin had a successful amateur career and was a three-time VSGA Women's Amateur Champion, as well as the 2016-2017 ACC Player of the Year
7. Turning professional in 2017, Coughlin played on the Epson Tour and secured her LPGA Tour card after finishing in a tie for seventh at the 2017 LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament
8. In her first three seasons on the LPGA Tour (2018 - 2020), Coughlin made just six cuts in 24 starts, picking up around $25,000 in the process
9. In 2021, Coughlin sent a message to No Laying Up's, Todd Schuster, about potential sponsorship and, after meeting with him, Coughlin found her online profile rising hugely. In some LPGA Tour events, the American can be seen donning the No Laying Up logo on her golf bag.
10. Her best season to date came in 2023, with Coughlin making 15 cuts in 23 starts. Her best finish was a tie for sixth at the CPKC Women's Open
11. At the start of the 2024 season, Coughlin revealed that her husband, John Pond, would be caddying for her full time, with Pond quitting his full-time job in order to do so
12. A week before the 2024 Chevron Championship, she attended the Masters at Augusta National
13. Following her week at the Masters, Coughlin led the Chevron Championship after round one, firing a first round 66 to lead the likes of Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
