13 Things You Didn't Know About Lauren Coughlin

1. Lauren Coughlin was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, but grew up in Chesapeake, Virginia

2. She started playing golf at the age of seven and has a younger sister and brother

3. Coughlin was awarded the Chesapeake Scholar Athlete in 2008, 2009 and 2010

4. Growing up in Virginia, Coughlin became the first female to play on the Hickory High School boys team for all four years and finished runner-up in the 2009 and 2010 Virginia State Golf Association’s Girls Championship

5. Her hobbies include going to the movies and watching American Football and basketball

6. Coughlin had a successful amateur career and was a three-time VSGA Women's Amateur Champion, as well as the 2016-2017 ACC Player of the Year

7. Turning professional in 2017, Coughlin played on the Epson Tour and secured her LPGA Tour card after finishing in a tie for seventh at the 2017 LPGA Final Qualifying Tournament

8. In her first three seasons on the LPGA Tour (2018 - 2020), Coughlin made just six cuts in 24 starts, picking up around $25,000 in the process

9. In 2021, Coughlin sent a message to No Laying Up's, Todd Schuster, about potential sponsorship and, after meeting with him, Coughlin found her online profile rising hugely. In some LPGA Tour events, the American can be seen donning the No Laying Up logo on her golf bag.

Coughlin's bag at the 2023 LPGA Dana Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

10. Her best season to date came in 2023, with Coughlin making 15 cuts in 23 starts. Her best finish was a tie for sixth at the CPKC Women's Open

11. At the start of the 2024 season, Coughlin revealed that her husband, John Pond, would be caddying for her full time, with Pond quitting his full-time job in order to do so

12. A week before the 2024 Chevron Championship, she attended the Masters at Augusta National

13. Following her week at the Masters, Coughlin led the Chevron Championship after round one, firing a first round 66 to lead the likes of Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko