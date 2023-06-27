10 Things You Didn't Know About Ludvig Aberg

1. Ludvig Aberg was born and raised in Eslov, Sweden, a town in the southern third of the country with a population of roughly 20,000. As a result he grew up playing Eslov Golf Club and he returns there every time he is back home in Sweden.

2. As an amateur Aberg made some noise on the professional stage in his native Sweden. He won twice in 2020 on the Swedish Golf Tour.

3. The Swede attended Texas Tech University and played on the golf team there where he was dominant. He won a program-record eight times, and he became the first golfer to win back-to-back Big 12 Conference Championship titles in both 2022 and 2023. His triumph in 2023 came by an impressive eight shots, while he had nine top-10 finishes in his final season in nine starts.

4. Off the back of that dominance, Aberg made history in 2023 as the first player to earn direct access to the PGA Tour via collegiate merit, finishing No. 1 on the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking.

5. Aberg is a former No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and winner of two consecutive Ben Hogan Awards, joining Jon Rahm as the only players to win the award in back-to-back years.

6. At the moment, despite using nearly a full bag of Titleist clubs, we believe he doesn't have a full-bag equipment deal with a particular manufacturer. That being said he signed with adidas to wear the brands apparel and shoes in the middle of 2023.

7. Aberg keeps his Strokes Gained stats and journals after every tournament to reflect on his performance. He writes the entries in English and Swedish to share with his coaches.

8. He grew up playing soccer until he shifted his focus to golf at age 13; he played central midfielder, a position he enjoyed because it was involved in so much of the action and gave him a sense of control.

9. Aberg represented Sweden at the 2022 Eisenhower Trophy which is a biennial World Amateur Team Championship. His team finished second, just one stroke behind Italy. Aberg himself shot rounds of 70-68-66-69 during the event for a tie for 7th.

10. Aberg turned professional in June 2023.