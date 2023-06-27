10 Things You Didn't Know About Ludvig Aberg
A rising star in the world of golf, we get to know the Swedish professional Ludvig Aberg a little better with these facts.
10 Things You Didn't Know About Ludvig Aberg
1. Ludvig Aberg was born and raised in Eslov, Sweden, a town in the southern third of the country with a population of roughly 20,000. As a result he grew up playing Eslov Golf Club and he returns there every time he is back home in Sweden.
2. As an amateur Aberg made some noise on the professional stage in his native Sweden. He won twice in 2020 on the Swedish Golf Tour.
3. The Swede attended Texas Tech University and played on the golf team there where he was dominant. He won a program-record eight times, and he became the first golfer to win back-to-back Big 12 Conference Championship titles in both 2022 and 2023. His triumph in 2023 came by an impressive eight shots, while he had nine top-10 finishes in his final season in nine starts.
4. Off the back of that dominance, Aberg made history in 2023 as the first player to earn direct access to the PGA Tour via collegiate merit, finishing No. 1 on the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking.
5. Aberg is a former No. 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and winner of two consecutive Ben Hogan Awards, joining Jon Rahm as the only players to win the award in back-to-back years.
A post shared by adidas Golf (@adidasgolf)
A photo posted by on
6. At the moment, despite using nearly a full bag of Titleist clubs, we believe he doesn't have a full-bag equipment deal with a particular manufacturer. That being said he signed with adidas to wear the brands apparel and shoes in the middle of 2023.
7. Aberg keeps his Strokes Gained stats and journals after every tournament to reflect on his performance. He writes the entries in English and Swedish to share with his coaches.
8. He grew up playing soccer until he shifted his focus to golf at age 13; he played central midfielder, a position he enjoyed because it was involved in so much of the action and gave him a sense of control.
9. Aberg represented Sweden at the 2022 Eisenhower Trophy which is a biennial World Amateur Team Championship. His team finished second, just one stroke behind Italy. Aberg himself shot rounds of 70-68-66-69 during the event for a tie for 7th.
10. Aberg turned professional in June 2023.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam is a Senior Staff Writer for Golf Monthly.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last six years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for.
Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website, whilst he is also responsible for all content related to golf apparel.
He also oversees all Tour player content as well so if you need to know what clubs Tiger or Rory has in play, Sam is the person to ask.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam's What's In The Bag:
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9 degrees)
Fairway Wood: Callaway Paradym (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Shoes: G/FORE Gallivanter/Nike Air Zoom Infinity NEXT%/Cuater The Ringer/adidas Tour 360 22
-
-
Best Women's Golf Clubs 2023
From package sets to putters, we run through the best golf clubs for women in this buying guide.
By Alison Root • Published
-
USGA Admit They Gave Rory McIlroy Incorrect Drop At US Open
The Northern Irish golfer was in contention during the final round, but found himself in a tricky position on the par-5 14th
By Ed Carruthers • Published