Sergio Garcia And Justin Rose Among Big Names and LIV Golfers Lined Up For Open Final Qualifying
Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia are just two of the big names from the regular tours and LIV Golf set to tee it up in Final Qualifying for The Open
European stalwarts Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia are just two of a host of big names from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf lining up in Final Qualifying for next month's 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon.
A minimum of 16 places in The Open will be up for grabs on Tuesday 2 July when players will compete over 36 holes at four Final Qualifying events spread across England and Scotland.
Royal Cinque Ports in Kent, Somerset's Burnham and Berrow, West Lancashire in the north west and Dundonald Links in Scotland will be the four host venues when plenty of big names will be battling to make it to Troon.
Garcia saw his run of 25 straight Open Championship appearances come to an end last year as he finished T6 in Final Qualifying at West Lancashire - but will return to the same venue this year hoping for better fortunes.
The 2017 Masters champion has shown his desire to play in the Majors despite his LIV Golf status limiting his chances of getting in automatically - as he's gone through qualifying to make the last two US Opens.
The 44-year-old will now try again to get back into the Open - where he's had two runners-up finishes, a T2 at 2014 at Hoylake and that famous playoff defeat to Padraig Harrington at Carnoustie in 2007.
Garcia headlines the West Lancashire field along with fellow LIV golf player Marc Leishman, who has also lost an Open playoff, to Zach Johnson at St Andrews in 2015
Several other LIV Golf players are joining Garcia at West Lancashire including Sebastian Munoz, Kieran Vincent, Carlos Ortiz, Jason Kokrak and Sam Horsfield.
Former US Open champion Rose will be teeing it up at Burnham and Berrow in a bid to make his 21st Open Championship appearance.
Rose made his mark on the game at The Open when he famously holed out from 50 yards at Royal Birkdale to finish tied fourth as an amateur in 1998 - a finish he's only managed to better once when finishing T2 in 2018.
Again, Rose will be joined by LIV golfers such as Anirban Lahiri and Abraham Ancer, recent European Open winner Laurie Canter and the world's No.6 ranked amateur Wenyi Ding from China.
Branden Grace, who holds the record for the lowest ever Open round of 62, will attempt to make his 12th appearance as he takes up his Final Qualifying challenge at Royal Cinque Ports.
Grace is joined by former US Open champion Graeme McDowell, Swede Alex Noren and Belgian Thomas Detry - who has shone in the last two Majors finishing T4 and T14.
After his surprising qualification for the US Open, Robert Rock is back and trying to make The Open after coming through Regional Qualifying to make the line-up at Dundonald Links.
Rock has the likes of young Northern Irish star Tom McKibbin, American Peter Uihlein and New Zealander Danny Lee for company in Scotland.
Notable names in Final Qualifying for The Open
Burnham and Berrow
- Anirban Lahiri
- Laurie Canter
- Abraham Ancer
- Justin Rose
- Wenyi Ding
- Justin Harding
Dundonald Links
- Tom McKibbin
- Robert Rock
- Peter Uihlein
- Danny Lee
- Patrick Rodgers
West Lancashire
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kieran Vincent
- Sergio Garcia
- Carlos Ortiz
- Jason Kokrak
- Marc Leishman
- Sam Horsfield
Royal Cinque Ports
- Alex Noren
- Graeme McDowell
- Eugenio Characarra
- Branden Grace
- Thomas Detry
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
