‘We Have Had Some Chats. He’s Considering Rejoining’ – Luke Donald Reveals Sergio Garcia Ryder Cup Dream

Team Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald has revealed he has spoken to LIV Golf star Sergio Garcia about the 2025 match at Bethpage Black, and that he is considering rejoining the DP World Tour to be eligible.

The Englishman spoke took part in a Year to Go Media Event in New York alongside US counterpart Keegan Bradley, where the pair also confirmed that LIV golfers would be considered for both teams.

Garcia is the record Ryder Cup points scorer, but his involvement in the 2023 match at Marco Simone was cast into doubt after he joined LIV Golf.

European players need to be members of the DP World Tour to be eligible, and the Spaniard then drew a line under his chances of making the team when he resigned from the DP World Tour in May 2023.

However, Donald has now revealed that not only has he spoken to Garcia, but that he’s considering taking up DP World Tour membership again.

He said: “Well, first of all, obviously he resigned his membership a couple years ago. But we have had some chats. He's considering rejoining. He'd have to follow all the rules and regulations like everyone else, and if he does that, again, he will be eligible to partake in the Ryder Cup.”

It’s not the first time the possibility of Garcia rejoining the DP World Tour has cropped up.

Before last year’s contest, The Telegraph’s James Corrigan reported that he had attempted to pay his fines with the DP World Tour in the hope of rejoining and becoming eligible for the match.

Garcia later revealed to i’s Kevin Garside that he didn't pursue after he was told by then DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley that there was “no chance" of him rejoining the circuit.

However, earlier this year. Garcia told the Rick Shiels Golf Show that he was "going to be a member again of the European Tour" in order to "give myself the best possibility of playing the Ryder Cup".

That is yet to happen, but Donald insists it remains a serious option. He said: “Yeah, we chatted on phone a couple weeks ago. You know, he's certainly very interested in doing that. He understands everything that's involved, and again, the decision has to go to him, whether he's prepared to do all that. But certainly, we've had that discussion, yes.”

Donald also revealed that he had also spoken to Garcia’s fellow LIV Golf players Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton about next year’s match. He said: “Oh, I've spoken to Jon. I've spoken to everyone that is a possibility for being on that team. It was great to see Jon do what he needed to do to remain eligible and to see him in Spain, and last week he played very well at the Dunhill. We're in constant communication.

“Again, I'm talking to all the players, to him, to Tyrrell. It was great to see Tyrrell win last week at the Dunhill. You know, again, good communication between myself and all these players is vital, and I've certainly been keeping up with that.”