'Better Options' Or 'A No-Brainer'? Will Sergio Garcia Be On Team Europe At The 2025 Ryder Cup?

As the countdown to the 2025 Ryder Cup continues, attention is turning to who might feature among the 24 competitors at the hotly-anticipated contest in New York.

For Team USA, there is an in-form Keegan Bradley-sized albatross hanging over the hosts while Team Europe may be able to consider a handful of LIV golfers again, should a peace deal be signed off in time.

As it stands, so much is uncertain in both the wider golfing landscape and in relation to the men who may or may not stand on the first tee at Bethpage Black in September.

One player who remains a legitimate contender is Sergio Garcia. However, he is currently unable to play given he is not a DP World Tour member.

Yet, speaking to Golf Monthly in an exclusive interview recently, the Spaniard admitted he had been involved in talks with the European Tour about a potential return and believes he is still more than capable of breaking Phil Mickelson's all-time Ryder Cup appearance record.

Garcia, who has 10 Ryder Cup starts and needs 13 to be the standalone history-maker, said: "I’ve had talks with the European Tour and I still want to support the European Tour, so hopefully we all come to an agreement and that can be restored.

"I feel like my game’s still good enough to play at least two or three Ryder Cups, so if I can keep that level going, hopefully everything gets sorted and we can get to that point."

But what do some of the Golf Monthly team think about Garcia's chances? Will the Spaniard be on Team Europe for the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

I don't think so and I hope not. Yes, Garcia has been hugely impressive for Europe in the Ryder Cup, registering more points than any other player in blue and gold since the event's inception. But he's also openly quarrelled with the DP World Tour and jumped ship to line his pockets.

The phrases 'having your cake and eating it' and 'biting the hand that feeds you' come to mind. Now it appears he's in talks with the DP World Tour about finding a resolution, but rules shouldn't be relaxed for anyone – not Garcia or Jon Rahm (who may well be able to qualify by playing enough counting events – we shall see how that saga plays out).

Also, Garcia hasn't been a top-tier golfer for a couple of years now and, despite his record, I think Europe has better options for Bethpage Black.

Elliott Heath News Editor

If eligible and if welcome - I would hope that tensions have thawed and relationships can be or have been rebuilt by now - then I think Sergio Garcia is a no-brainer pick.

The Spaniard comes alive in the Ryder Cup and has nearly always seemed able to raise his game and secure points for Europe. He’s also in great form, having finished the LIV Golf season in third after a win and two runners-up finishes.

While he might be outside of the top-400 in the OWGR, he is 22nd in Data Golf’s rankings and 20th in The Universal Golf Ranking, putting him well inside the top-12 Europeans.

He’s a ready-made partner for Jon Rahm after the pair’s superb showing at Whistling Straits in 2021 and he has also had a great relationship with captain Luke Donald through the years, his former foursomes partner in multiple Ryder Cups.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

For argument's sake, I'm going to pretend we're weighing up Garcia's chances of being on the team as if he is eligible as a DP World Tour member. It is impossible to ignore that he has been playing well recently (as proven by the Data Golf and Universal Golf Ranking) and, should he continue to do so, Garcia has to be considered for Europe's 12 from a simple playing point of view.

However, a Ryder Cup - especially for the away side - is about more than just putting your 12 best players out there. It's about camaraderie and looking around the team room being motivated to do well for those around you.

What Garcia can offer is experience and a calmness under the most intense pressure. But so can the likes of Justin Rose. Only the players and Luke Donald truly know the answer to this, but if Garcia has caused too much emotional damage via his previous comments following LIV Golf's creation, then maybe it would be best if Europe moved on without him.

Yet, if they have all put their issues behind them and everyone is friends again, then surely having Garcia would be a boost to Team Europe and Donald will likely pick him.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

I can't deny the impact Sergio has made for European golf, but do I think he will be on Team Europe in 2025? Short answer - No.

I think he is playing well enough to be on the 12-man team, claiming a win in the LIV Golf League and finishing inside the top-three of their individual standings. However, the fact that nothing has come to fruition, yet, about Garcia rejoining the DP World Tour, shows that the only way we will likely see the Spaniard is if the qualifying criteria changes.

I'd love to see Garcia captain one day, and you can't argue that he definitely deserves a chance to, given his incredible record. For now, though, and heading into Bethpage Black on the wave of a dominant showing, I suspect Luke Donald will not want to change the winning formula from Rome.