He Only Got Into The Field On Monday, But Sergio Garcia Just Shot His Best First Round At The US Open In Five Years
After only getting into the field on Monday, the experienced Spaniard took full advantage as he fired a blemish-free first round of 69 at Pinehurst No.2
After a nervous wait, it was revealed on Monday that Sergio Garcia had made it into the US Open field, with the Major winner making a 25th straight appearance in golf's toughest test.
On Thursday, and out early at Pinehurst No.2, the LIV Golfer took advantage, as Garcia fired a blemish-free one-under first round, producing 17 pars and a solitary birdie at the par 5 fifth to sit inside the top 10 as the afternoon wave headed out on to the course.
Speaking after his one-under round, Garcia stated: "Well, my prep was quite simple. It was LIV Houston last week, played nicely there, so that obviously -- it's always a positive. Then obviously we knew that we had some chances of getting in here, and then when they told us that we were first alternate for the tournament, obviously they told us that probably at least 90 percent chance of playing, so that was nice, we got a house, arranged everything and got here on Tuesday midday. Played a couple of practice rounds and got ready for today.
"Obviously to shoot under par in a US Open, which is a championship that I love, it's always great. To go bogey-free is even greater. It's something that I give a lot of respect to, and I'm very proud of. I've had the pleasure of playing this championship 25 years in a row, so not a lot of people get to do that, so I'm very, very happy to be here, and that's why I keep trying to qualify and make it here."
The round of 69 is his best at the US Open since the final round at the 2021 Torrey Pines event, where he shot a three-under 68 to finish in a tie for 19th, his best finish since the 2016 US Open at Oakmont.
Throughout US Open history, Garcia has five top 10 finishes, with his best result coming at Pinehurst in 2005, where he claimed a tie for third. Currently, in 2024, the 44-year-old has missed the cut at the Masters in April, but does have two runner-up finishes on the LIV Golf circuit, as well as a fifth place finish at the most recent event in Houston.
"I've always liked it here. I've obviously played in 2005 and 2014. I did very well in 2005," explained Garcia, who added "the course was playing different than it is now. But yeah, I feel like -- I've always liked US Opens because I don't feel like you have to birdie every hole. I don't feel like -- you're making a lot of pars, you're not losing really much ground, other than a couple of venues that we played in the last maybe seven or eight years... You just have to be consistent. It's as simple as that..."
