Sergio Garcia Sends USGA Subtle 'Little Miracle' Hint To Keep US Open Streak Alive

After a quarter of a century of playing in the US Open, Sergio Garcia is set to miss the event for the first time this century - "unless a little miracle happens".

Garcia has played in 25 consecutive US Opens , and managed to keep that streak going through qualifying after joining LIV Golf saw his world ranking plummet.

However, he suffered agony in Final Qualifying for Oakmont, as he missed a birdie putt to win a spot, then missed a par putt that would've given him a place in the playoff - with the bogey seeing him come up a shot short.

That means the US Open wil take place without the Spaniard in the field for the first time since 1999 - that is unless the United States Golf Association step in and hand him a spot in the field at Oakmont.

As when Garcia posted on social media about his disappointment at missing out, he dangled a carefully worded plea to the USGA for a special exemption that they could throw his way.

While saying that he was "very proud of this amazing run I had at this great Major" Garcia also said that it "looks like my run of 25 consecutive US Open Championships might come to an end".

The 45-year-old is tied ninth in the all-time list of consecutive US Open appearances, and the USGA does have a special exemption category to use at its discretion.

Those have been few and far between though and largely given to former champions - with Tiger Woods getting one last year and the likes of Ernie Els (2019 & 2018), Jim Furyk (2018) and Retief Goosen (2016) getting the last few.

Unfortunately after failing to qualify on Monday by one shot, looks like my run of 25 consecutive U.S. Open Championships might come to an end this year, unless a little miracle happens. Very proud of this amazing run that I had at this great Major!Desafortunadamente, después… pic.twitter.com/nYf7pbkAHdMay 22, 2025

Garcia lives in hope though, and as he includes the "unless a little miracle happens" line his social media post he's obviously hoping the USGA comes to his rescue to preserve his streak.

Along with ending his streak, not appearing in the US Open would be a big blow to Garcia's hopes of making Luke Donald's European Ryder Cup team.

He finished T67 at the PGA Championship and said afterwards that he wouldn't accept a captain's pick from Donald right now even if it was offered due to his form not being good enough.

Garcia has a best finish of T3 at the US Open in 2005 - and has made 20 cuts out of 25 and recorded five top-10 finishes - and finished T12 last year at Pinehurst No.2 in his best Major result since winning the 2017 Masters.