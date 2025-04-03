Sergio Garcia 'Super Proud' To Reach Major Milestone In The Masters
Sergio Garcia says he's "super proud" to be joining an exclusive club at The Masters as it'll be his 100th appearance in a Major championship
When Sergio Garcia tees it up at The Masters this year it will be an extra special moment for him as the Spaniard will be making his 100th appearance in a Major championship.
It still leaves him well down on the list of men to have played the most Major championships in history, with Jack Nicklaus leading the way on 164 appearances in men's golf's biggest tournaments.
Garcia will become just the 19th man to play in 100 Majors when he travels down Magnolia Lane once again in 2025 - 29 years after making his debut at the 1996 Open Championship.
And it's not an achievement Garcia is taking lightly, as he fully appreciates what an effort it has been to join the exclusive 100 club.
"Not a lot of people have been able to get over the 100-Major mark, so it's obviously an honor and something that I'm super proud of," said Garcia.
Garcia's appreciation of Majors has grown since joining LIV Golf, as without world ranking points it's become "a little bit tougher for me to be able to play all four" - but he's shown his desire by consistently entering qualifying for the Open and US Open.
"I've come to realize that every time I'm in one of those Majors that I have to not only give everything that I have, which I always do, but I also make sure that I enjoy it as much as possible because you never know when it's going to be your last one."
From 2000-2022 Garcia played in every available Major bar the 2020 Masters which he missed with Covid - a streak only ended by joining LIV Golf - but his love of the big tournaments is very much still burning.
"I've been very fortunate to pretty much not miss a Major for 25 years. I only missed one I think in 24 years because of Covid, the 2020 Masters, and even if you don't want to, you start thinking that that's normal and it's easy to be part of the Majors, but it's not.
"I've come to realize that, and I try to make sure to enjoy every single one I play now as much as I can."
Sergio Garcia's Major championship record
One of the best players to have won just one Major, many feel Garcia should possibly have won more given his obvious talent.
Overall, Garcia has made 65 cuts from 99 Majors, with that one thrilling victory at the 2017 Masters following a playoff with Justin Rose being the obvious highlight.
The Spaniard has also finished as a runner-up four times, including a 2007 Open Championship playoff defeat to Padraig Harrington at Carnoustie.
He also finished T2 behind Rory McIlroy at the 2014 Open Championshio at Hoylake and has two runners-up spots at the PGA Championship - in 1999 and 2008.
He's got 23 top 10s and is also one of 29 men to finish in the top 10 of all four Majors in one season, achieving that feat in 2002.
|Header Cell - Column 0
Masters
US Open
Open
PGA
Played
25
25
25
24
Made Cut
15
20
20
10
Top 10s
4
5
10
4
Best Finish
Won (2017)
T3 (2005)
2 (2007, '14)
2 (1999, 2008)
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
