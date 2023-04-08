Louis Oosthuizen Withdraws From The Masters Due To Injury

Louis Oosthuizen's venture for a second Major title goes on after the South African withdrew from The Masters with injury. He had been seven-over-par at the time, with the likelihood of making the cut virtually impossible, especially as Oosthuizen had just one hole left to complete.

It now means the 40-year-old is the second LIV golfer to withdraw from the tournament, with Kevin Na backing out after just nine holes on Thursday, citing illness. The two also join Will Zalatoris, who didn't even get to tee off at Augusta National because of injury.

Due to injury, Louis Oosthuizen has officially withdrawn from the Masters after completing 17 holes of his second round. #themastersApril 8, 2023 See more

Firing a first round 76, the South African shot a four-over-par front nine to sit at eight-over-par for the tournament. Another bogey followed at the 11th, with the 2010 Open champion making back-to-back birdies at the 15th and 16th.

After parring the 17th, he and the other remaining golfers on the course were then met with the hooter as play was suspended for the day due to the inclement weather. With golfers set to return at 8.00am on Saturday morning, Oosthuizen withdrew because of injury, meaning he won't be joining playing partners Kevin Kisner and Adrian Meronk on the 18th.

Making his 14th appearance in the event, Oosthuizen in fact withdrew from the tournament last year with injury. That time he was playing with Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann, with the 40-year-old also firing a four-over round during the first day back in 2022!

Oosthuizen has withdrawn from The Masters for a second straight year (Image credit: Getty Images)

His best result at The Masters came in 2012, when he made it to a playoff against Bubba Watson. That day, he lost via an incredible shot from Watson on the par 4 10th.

It's not the first time that the injury bug has plagued Oosthuizen though. Back in November 2021, he withdrew from the PGA Tour's RSM Classic and, since the LIV Golf Invitational event in Tuscon, he has been seen wearing a pad on his right elbow, which could be the main cause of his withdrawal.