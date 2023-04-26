DeChambeau Hits Out At 'Not Accurate' And 'Pretty Much Almost Obsolete' World Rankings

Bryson DeChambeau has hit out at the Official World Golf Ranking, with LIV Golf still currently without ranking points.

The 2020 US Open champion said the system is "not accurate", "pretty much almost obsolete" and "disappointing" as he and his fellow LIV players continue to drop down the rankings. As of this week, DeChambeau is currently ranked 178th in the world, having been 20th this time last year.

He couldn't hide his frustrations when asked about the OWGR, and specifically Talor Gooch dropping down despite winning in Adelaide last week, ahead of this week's fifth event of the LIV Golf League season in Singapore.

"You should realize that the OWGR is not accurate, one," DeChambeau answered.

"Two, I think that they need to come to a resolution or it will become obsolete. It's pretty much almost obsolete as of right now. But again, if the Majors and everything continue to have that as their ranking system, then they are biting it quite heavily.

"Again, I'm in a lawsuit, so I can't say much more. I'd have much more to say. It's very disappointing that that's the way it goes because it's not right, and I hope people can see through that.

"It's disappointing that somebody takes such a hard stance. I mean, when you are looking at a situation, I always try and take both sides and look at them equally and say, okay, what's the best for everyone and everything, not say: This is the way it needs to be done, this is the way it's been done and this is how it should stay.

"Humans are always moving forward in a, I guess you could say, an innovative direction, and this is just another one of those steps and I hope they catch on pretty quickly, because they are going to run out of business pretty soon."

Bubba Watson, who joined DeChambeau in front of the media, echoed Phil Mickelson's words that the Majors might need to change their qualification criteria away from the world rankings to ensure that LIV players can still play.

"If you're saying these tournaments are the best in the world, you've got to have the best there," Watson said. "To keep them out or to make them lose World Ranking points is not the right way to go.

"I've said it, and I'm going to say it again. I believe we've just got to focus on the tours and our league, and the top players; if that means the PGA Tour gets 60 to 75 guys from there to be in every Major, great. And if that means ten to 15 of our guys, at the end of the year, whoever has the most points get in the Majors, great.

"Forget World Ranking points, just who is the best in your tour and our league and go from there. That's how you do it. It's simple math. Forget World Ranking points about who plays at what tournament, this tournament is better than that tournament, no. Your tour, your league, call it a day, and those places play against each other four times a year."