Bubba Watson Makes Hole-In-One To Move In To Contention At Asian Tour Event
Playing the BNI Indonesian Masters for the first time, the two-time Major winner moved firmly into contention on Saturday thanks to an ace at the par 3 11th
Bubba Watson made a big move on Saturday at the BNI Indonesian Masters, with the American carding a seven-under par third round to jump into solo third spot and seven back of Canadian, Richard Lee.
The two-time Major winner made a hot start at Royale Jakarta Golf Club, but it was a shot at the par 3 11th which was the talk of the round, with Watson finding the bottom of the cup for a hole-in-one.
Having been relegated from the LIV Golf League at the end of the 2024 season, the Range Goats GC Captain is making his International Series debut as he hopes to find some form.
Carding a two-under 70 on Thursday, Watson comfortably made the cut thanks to a five-under 67 on Friday. However, it was Saturday where we saw the experienced pro make a move, as his seven-under 65 was the joint best round of the day, alongside Pakistan's Ahmad Baig.
Opening with three birdies on the front nine, Watson parred the 10th, with the magic moment coming at the par 3 11th. What's more, along with Watson, Phachara Khongwatmai also made a hole-in-one at the same hole, some 20 minutes after the American!
Following the ace, Watson birdied the 12th and 15th to finish with just 32 shots on the back nine, with the seven-under 65 putting him seven back of Lee, who has been in fine form after rounds of 62, 67 and 66.
Making his ninth appearance on the Asian Tour, Watson has secured a couple of runner-up finishes on the circuit - 2012 Thailand Golf Championship and at the 2022 Saudi International - as the 45-year-old hopes to challenge once again on Sunday.
As mentioned, Watson is playing in the tournament after finishing inside LIV Golf's relegation places at the culmination of the Individual Championship. Currently, it's unclear as to where his LIV Golf future lies, but he could well return to the PIF-backed circuit next year if both he and his Range Goats GC team decide.
