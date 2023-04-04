LIV Golfers Masters Odds: A Player-by-Player Guide for Each LIV Player at The Masters

One of the biggest storylines this week is the inclusion of 18 LIV Golf members in the 2023 Masters field.

Augusta made the decision to allow all members that qualified for this year's tournament still participate, and with as many as six Masters champions among LIV Golf's ranks, it may be hard to shake them in the future as well.

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed, and Bubba Watson have all earned lifetime exemptions into The Masters after donning the Green Jacket at least once. Both Mickelson and Watson are two-time winners of this famous event as well, giving them an even richer affinity with the event.

Can any of the above compete once again at The Masters? Will some of LIV's younger contingent make inroads this week? Time will tell, but for now, let's look at the current odds for each of the 18 LIV Golfers at The Masters this week.

Ranking LIV Golfers by Their Masters Odds

Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Let's take a look at the LIV Golf Odds at this week's Masters to see if any player from the rebel golf league can really make an impact at Augusta.

The Challengers

Cameron Smith (+2400) Get the Best Odds on Cameron Smith at FanDuel

Cameron Smith is the most likely to win at Augusta this year, according to the Sportsbooks, which is no great surprise given he is the most recent major winner, and also has a tremendous Masters record.

Smith won the 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews and then swiftly moved over to the LIV Golf League, and whilst he hasn't pulled up any trees since making the switch, the sportsbooks are still not taking a chance on the Aussie, who has impressed multiple times on this layout.

In six starts at The Masters, Cameron Smith has posted four top 10 finishes, three of which were top 5 finishes. In each of the past three years, he has been inside the top 10, and if he is healthy, he can certainly compete again.

He is +2400 based on the strength of his Augusta record and the fact he is the most recent major champion in golf, holding off Rory McIlroy last time, but is he playing well enough to compete this week?

With the shortest Masters odds among LIV Golfers, Smith is expected to lead the charge for the breakaway league.

Dustin Johnson (+2500) Get the Best Odds on Dustin Johnson at FanDuel

FanDuel are once again leading the way in terms of odds on the LIV Golfers, as they seemingly look to take on the Tour rebels.

Dustin Johnson has arguably shown enough during his time with LIV to suggest he's playing solid enough golf to compete here at Augusta, as he has won once and has two more podium finishes.

We don't yet truly know how LIV Golf form translates in terms of major contention, but Johnson has finished T24 at Brookline Country Club, and T6 at St.Andrews in his two major appearances since resigning from the PGA Tour last June.

Johnson won this event in epic style back in 2020, and in his four previous starts at Augusta before that win, he had finished inside the top 10 each time, including when T2 behind Tiger Woods in 2019.

At +2500, sportsbooks are keeping Johnson slightly onside in terms of LIV Masters participants, and around him in terms of Masters odds are Collin Morikawa, Jason Day, Cameron Young, and Xander Schauffele, to give you some perspective on how sportsbooks rate Johnson's chances this week.

Brooks Koepka (+4000) Get the Best Odds on Brooks Koepka at DraftKings

There is now a big jump in odds to the next LIV Golfer who the sportsbooks give a legitimate shot of winning, but it is the four-time major winner, Brooks Koepka who is rated at 40-1 to win the 2023 Masters.

Koepka won last week in Orlando, and whilst we do now know quite how much that means in terms of his actual form when pit against the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, and Rory McIlroy, it is a confidence boost that can only aid his chances.

We know Koepka is all about the majors, he won four of them in two years, but so far The Masters has eluded him.

Koepka's best chance at Augusta came in 2019 when he also finished T2 alongside Dustin Johnson, the year Tiger Woods won, as he fell just one shot shy of the win. He followed that with a T7 finish in 2020, but in the latter, he never really had a shot at winning.

We saw in Full Swing how much winning this event would mean to Koepka, but we also saw how vulnerable he felt after his injuries. Can he find enough this week to challenge the best in the world?

Joaquin Niemann (+7000) Get the Best Odds on Joaquin Niemann at FanDuel

Just last year, Joaquin Niemann confirmed what we already knew, that he was a superstar in waiting. He did this by winning the Genesis Invitational wire-to-wire, never relinquishing his lead all week.

That win at Riviera was Niemann's second on TOUR, but he had already got close twice more in 2021, losing two playoffs at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At just 24 years old, and seemingly with the golfing world at his feet, Niemann was perhaps one of the most head-scratching choices when it came to LIV Golf deflectors. He wasn't supposed to move, everything suggested the move to LIV was for those in the twilight of his career, but his switch changed that.

Niemann is yet to make an impact at Augusta, his 35th finish here last year was his best effort so far, and with a T23 finish at the 2020 US Open his best major effort to date, it may be hard to see him come and win a Green Jacket this week.

The Chilean has finished 3rd twice on the LIV Tour so far, but he's been inconsistent since making the move, and there is little to suggest he can win here.

Patrick Reed (+7500) Get the Best Odds on Patrick Reed at FanDuel

Patrick Reed relishes the villain role, its what makes him tick, and after denying Rory McIroy and Rickie Fowler their first Green Jacket when winning here in 2018, it became even clearer he plays his best when everyone is rooting against him.

Reed has not been great since moving to LIV but he has finished 2nd there already and was 4th last week in Orlando, so there have been positive signs at the right time.

In limited starts on the DP World Tour, Reed has impressed, finishing 5th at Wentworth last September, and 2nd in Dubai behind Rory earlier this year, so he is still playing well.

Reed has posted two top 10 finishes since winning here in 2018 and he clearly likes Augusta, so can he play the villain role once more?

LIV Masters Longshots

Mito Pereira (+11000) Get the Best Odds on Mito Pereira at FanDuel

Mito Pereira came so close to winning the 2022 PGA Championship, but an errant drive ruined his chances, and he has since made the move to LIV to join up with good friend, Joaquin Niemann.

The Chilean was really making an impact on the PGA Tour, after gaining battlefield promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour a year earlier, and he was being touted as a winner in waiting.

Pereira has been consistent on LIV without breaking through for a top finish yet, and it will be interesting to see how he plays on his Masters debut.

Bryson DeChambeau (+13000) Get the Best Odds on Bryson DeChambeau at DraftKings

"Augusta is a Par 67 for me" will forever live in the memories of golf fans around the world, as Bryson DeChambeau talked up his chances ahead of the 2021 Masters. He went on to finish T46 that week at Augusta, his worst effort to date.

Bryson was the low amateur here in 2016, and his T21 finish that week remains his best effort at Augusta National.

There was a time when Bryson was among the favorites to win this event, but his Masters odds now sit at +13000 and he doesn't even rank among the top LIV Golfers this week, let alone the field.

Bryson has not finished better than 10th in any of his starts on the LIV Tour, so do we really think he stands a chance on a course he generally struggles at?

Louis Oosthuizen (+14000) Get the Best Odds on Louis Oosthuizen at FanDuel

Once a runner-up here in 2012, losing out to Bubba Watson in a playoff, Louis Oosthuizen has consistently shown a reasonable liking to Augusta, but that effort in 2012 remains his only top 10 in this event.

The 40-year-old South African recently lost in a playoff on LIV, but there is no real reason to rate his chances this week, as he enters his twilight years.

Abraham Ancer (+17000) Get the Best Odds on Abraham Ancer at FanDuel

Abraham Ancer was another one like Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira who seemingly left the PGA Tour when at the peak of his powers. Now, he will want to remind everyone just how good he is, backing up his 11th place finish at St. Andrews in the most recent major.

Ancer finished T13 and T26 in his first two starts at Augusta before missing the cut last year, so he's shown glimpses of form here, and he does have two top 10s at the PGA Championship over the past two seasons as well.

The Mexican could be a solid pick as a top 20, but winning looks tough for Ancer.

Thomas Pieters (+18000) Get the Best Odds on Thomas Pieters at FanDuel

Thomas Pieters finished T4 on his Masters debut back in 2017, but he's missed two cuts since, and it is hard to see him replicating that same success this year.

A hugely talented golfer, who the DP World Tour will sorely miss, Pieters will still have his backers and followers, but there's little to suggest he makes an impact this week, and his Masters odds of +18000 make sense.

Sergio Garcia (+19000) Get the Best Odds on Sergio Garcia at FanDuel

Sergio Garcia finally won his first major in 2017, when he beat Ryder Cup teammate, Justin Rose, to slip on the Green Jacket.

Since then his Masters record has been nothing short of disastrous, with three missed cuts and a sole top-23 finish last year to his name.

There is no evidence from his play on the LIV Tour to suggest he can turn it around at Augusta, and it is fair to say 2017 was a highlight he may never see again.

As you can see the LIV Golf Masters odds are slowly creeping into huge longshot territory, and by this point, we have likely covered any LIV Golfer that can win the Masters.

Talor Gooch (+21000) Get the Best Odds on Talor Gooch at FanDuel

These odds on Talor Gooch from FanDuel actually look fairly generous, as Gooch was another player who left the PGA Tour when on an upward trajectory, and he impressed on his debut here last year.

If Gooch was simply on the PGA Tour instead of the LIV Tour, his odds would probably be cut in half this week, as he finished T14 on his debut at Augusta last year, showing a liking for the course.

Gooch wapped the 4 Aces for The RangeGoats on LIV, but his results there remain the same.. underwhelming.

Bubba Watson (+25000) Get the Best Odds on Bubba Watson at DraftKings

DraftKings have typically stayed fairly neutral on these LIV Golf Masters contenders, letting FanDuel take a stance instead, but they have gone +25000 that Bubba Watson captures a third Green Jacket here.

Watson suffered injuries last year, so we haven't seen a whole lot of this two-time Masters winner, and his best finish since he played on LIV was T23, so it makes sense to overlook him here.

Since his second win here in 2014, Watson has finished T5 in 2018 and T12 in 2019, but otherwise failed to make an impact.

Harold Varner III (+26000) Get the Best Odds on Harold Varner III at FanDuel

Harold Varner III has always been one of the most likeable figures in golf, and he is perhaps one of the only ones to be forgiven for making the move to LIV, although some will still contest that.

Varner was 23rd here last year on his Masters debut but he's been poor since joining the LIV Tour, and there is nothing to suggest he wins this week.

Charl Schwartzel (+30000) Get the Best Odds on Charl Schwartzel at DraftKings

Charl Schwartzel famously won here in 2011, the beneficiary of Rory McIlroy's front nine collapse, and he's actually played some good golf here since as well.

Schwartzel was 3rd behind the two playoff protagonists in 2017, and just last year he finished in a tie for 10th, so can he make an impact this week?

The answer is likely no, but he did win the first ever LIV Golf event so has 'winning form' fresh enough in his mind. He has failed to make an impact since though, and there's a reason he's amongst the biggest in terms of LIV Golf Masters odds.

Phil Mickelson (+30000) Get the Best Odds on Phil Mickelson at DraftKings

Oh Phil...

Mickelson etched his name in Masters history in 2004 when he captures his first major title here, and six years later he added Green Jacket to his collection.

He then boosted his reputation with a shock win at the 2021 PGA Championship, but ruined it in the most dramatic fashion, by attacking the PGA Tour on his way out of the door.

Mickelson will not get the same welcome he usually gets here, but even if that didn't bother him, he's simply not playing well enough to feature anyway.

Jason Kokrak (+34000) Get the Best Odds on Jason Kokrak at FanDuel

After years of coming up short, Jason Kokrak finally learned how to win on the PGA Tour, winning three times in a little over 12 months, between October 2020, and November 2021.

This was clearly enough for Kokrak who then decided financial freedom was more important than winning, which on the face of it, for someone of his profile, is probably fair enough.

Kokrak finished T14 here last year, but it is extremely unlikely he matches that, let alone betters it.

Kevin Na (+42000) Get the Best Odds on Kevin Na at FanDuel

Kevin Na's reputation has always been up and down even on the PGA Tour, but people were starting to warm to him as he began walking in putts and winning more regularly from 2018 onwards.

Na has actually posted five top-14 finishes at Augusta, three of which have come over the past three years, so could he sneak into the top 20? You will get good odds on him to do so if you think he can.

LIV Golf Masters Odds Summary

We have covered each of the 18 LIV Golf players teeing it up this week at Augusta, but can any of them realistically win?



Beyond Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka, or Patrick Reed the answer is probably no, but that group is possibly worth paying attention to.