Bubba Watson Vows To 'Do Everything' To Avoid Future LIV/ANWA Clash

Bubba Watson has vowed to do everything he can to attend the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur after missing out this year due to his participation in LIV Golf Florida, which clashed with the tournament.

Watson is well known for his support of the event, which was won this year by Rose Zhang after she edged out Jenny Bae in a dramatic playoff. However, he admitted that this year he’s not had chance to speak to any of the players. He said: “I haven't spoken to any of the girls. Normally I'm here. I had to play last week. Normally I'm here and I'm supporting the girls and watching them, but I haven't been able to speak to any of them so far. “

The two-time Masters winner clearly relishes his involvement at Augusta National, and his absence was a situation he admitted was difficult. That’s something he hopes to change in future. He explained: “Yeah, 100 percent. I've talked to the people at LIV. I want to be here. I want to be here for the juniors. I want to be here for the ladies. I usually get here on Friday. I'm going to do everything I can to finish the tournament on Friday or maybe have it a week earlier. Again, I have power, but not that much.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s not the first time Watson has spoken of his desire to immerse himself in the whole week at Augusta National and not just the main tournament. Before January’s PIF Saudi International, Watson said he hoped to persuade the powers-that-be at LIV to amend the schedule to avoid the clash next year.

He said: “I was very thankful that we get to go back to the Masters. Then LIV announced their schedule, so I won't be able to go to the women's tournament or the Drive, Chip & Putt with the kids because we'll be in Orlando.

“But it's one year, I'm going to definitely be in the ears of people at LIV and try to see if I can get back there because I want to support what the Masters means to the game of golf, what the membership of Augusta means to the game of golf, and I would love to be there for the Women's Amateur and the kids on Sunday.”

Back then, Watson also revealed his son would caddie for him this week, and that he’d beg Jay Monahan for the chance to play in the PNC Championship alongside his son when he sees the PGA Tour commissioner this week.