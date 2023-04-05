Bubba Watson Vows To 'Do Everything' To Avoid Future LIV/ANWA Clash
The LIV Golf player has expressed his disappointment after missing out on this year's tournament
Bubba Watson has vowed to do everything he can to attend the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur after missing out this year due to his participation in LIV Golf Florida, which clashed with the tournament.
Watson is well known for his support of the event, which was won this year by Rose Zhang after she edged out Jenny Bae in a dramatic playoff. However, he admitted that this year he’s not had chance to speak to any of the players. He said: “I haven't spoken to any of the girls. Normally I'm here. I had to play last week. Normally I'm here and I'm supporting the girls and watching them, but I haven't been able to speak to any of them so far. “
The two-time Masters winner clearly relishes his involvement at Augusta National, and his absence was a situation he admitted was difficult. That’s something he hopes to change in future. He explained: “Yeah, 100 percent. I've talked to the people at LIV. I want to be here. I want to be here for the juniors. I want to be here for the ladies. I usually get here on Friday. I'm going to do everything I can to finish the tournament on Friday or maybe have it a week earlier. Again, I have power, but not that much.”
It’s not the first time Watson has spoken of his desire to immerse himself in the whole week at Augusta National and not just the main tournament. Before January’s PIF Saudi International, Watson said he hoped to persuade the powers-that-be at LIV to amend the schedule to avoid the clash next year.
He said: “I was very thankful that we get to go back to the Masters. Then LIV announced their schedule, so I won't be able to go to the women's tournament or the Drive, Chip & Putt with the kids because we'll be in Orlando.
“But it's one year, I'm going to definitely be in the ears of people at LIV and try to see if I can get back there because I want to support what the Masters means to the game of golf, what the membership of Augusta means to the game of golf, and I would love to be there for the Women's Amateur and the kids on Sunday.”
Back then, Watson also revealed his son would caddie for him this week, and that he’d beg Jay Monahan for the chance to play in the PNC Championship alongside his son when he sees the PGA Tour commissioner this week.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
