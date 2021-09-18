Who Are The Ryder Cup Captains And Vice Captains 2021?

Who are the Ryder Cup Captains for the 2021 event at Whistling Straits? Find out here.

Ryder Cup Captains

The Captains for the 2021 Ryder Cup were announced in early 2019, with Padraig Harrington leading the European side, and Steve Stricker the Americans.

Europe Ryder Cup Captain

Three time Major winner Padraig Harrington was announced as Captain on 8th January 2019, with the event the first time that Harrington has captained a side.

The 50-year-old has been Vice Captain at three consecutive Ryder Cups, winning in 2018 and 2014, but being beaten comfortably in 2016.

USA Ryder Cup Captain

The United States Captain is Steve Stricker, who was announced on the 20th February. Just like Harrington, it will be the first time that he has captained the side.

Also like Harrington, Stricker has featured as Vice Captain in the last three Ryder Cups, with the last win coming on home soil in 2016 at Hazeltine.

Europe Ryder Cup Vice Captains

Harrington’s five Vice Captains bring a good amount of experience to the fray, with the three-time Major winner picking players who have great memories of this event.

The trio of Robert Karlsson, Luke Donald and Graeme McDowell all Vice Captained at Le Golf National in 2018, with Harrington accidentally revealing Donald as his second Vice-Captain in an interview.

Martin Kaymer and Henrik Stenson make up the remaining places, with their Vice Captain debuts coming at Whistling Straits.

Both men have significant memories of the Ryder Cup, with both holing the winning putts on one occasion, Stenson in his debut at the K Club in 2006, and Kaymer, famously, at Medinah in 2012.

USA Ryder Cup Vice Captains

Like Harrington, Stricker will also have five Vice Captains alongside him.

In October 2019, the 54-year-old announced 2018 Captain, Jim Furyk, as his first Vice Captain. He then revealed Zach Johnson and another former Captain, Davis Love III, on the 11th May 2020.

On 1st September 2021, Stricker named his final two vice-captains, Phil Mickelson and Fred Couples. After being named Vice Captain, it would be the first time Mickelson has missed playing in a Ryder Cup since 1995.