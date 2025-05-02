Captaincy By Committee? USA Vice-Captain Reveals Ryder Cup Plan B If Skipper Keegan Bradley Makes The Team
USA Ryder Cup vice-captain Brandt Snedeker has opened up on how the team will be led if Keegan Bradley qualifies for the team - after admitting he couldn't do both jobs
Team USA captain Keegan Bradley wants to play in the Ryder Cup, he's said as much numerous times, but just who will make all the decisions if he does make his own team?
Bradley would be the first USA playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963 should he qualify - but there's a consensus that playing and captaining just isn't possible in the modern Ryder Cup.
But it seems that if Bradley does make the team, he will not relinquish the captaincy, but instead use his vice-captains as a committee to make all the decisions during times when he's out on the course.
One of those vice-captains, Brandt Snedeker, spoke about the situation when being introduced as the new US Presidents Cup captain - saying the players likely to make the Ryder Cup team feel Bradley should be playing.
“With regards to Keegan playing, I think everybody on the team wants Keegan to play great and make the team,” Snedeker said.
“I think that’s something that the players have spoken about quite openly, that they think Keegan is one of the 12 best players in the world now on the American side.
“With regards to who would be the captain in that scenario, we have four other guys in the room right now that are perfectly capable of it, and I’m sure there will be some collaboration between all of us to take over that role for Keegan even though this is going to be Keegan’s team.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"No matter if he’s playing or captaining, his fingerprints are going to be all over it. Our job as assistant captains will be to make sure that we carry out his wishes and carry out the team thing the way he wants it done.”
It's still purely hypothetical, as with Bradley currently 22nd in the US Ryder Cup rankings he has work to do to make the top six - as he's said he will not use a wildcard pick for Bethpage Black on himself.
Bradley playing a starring role at the last Presidents Cup "showed that this guy is built for team competitions" according to Snedeker, and the USA as a team seem to be hoping their captain does bring his clubs with him to Bethpage.
The prospect is being seriously talked about too, but there's no hint of Bradley being replaced as captain if he qualifies to play.
Everyone seems to accept that he wouldn't be able to do both roles fully, but the preferred plan is one of a big dose of delegation and a captaincy committee involving his trusty lieutenants.
“Keegan’s talked about this,” Snedeker said. “I don’t think you can do both. I don’t think it’s possible to be able to do both, just with how much stuff goes into being a captain.
"I think Keegan will probably lean on Jim [Furyk], obviously, who’s going to be in that room as well. There’s a bunch of guys that can step up and hopefully fill that void.”
Bradley's appointment as captain was a surprise, now his bid to make the team is one of the biggest talking points - and it would be hugely fascinating to see the plan unfold if he were to book a spot on his own side.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Short Game Guru Dan Grieve Answers Your Questions On Chipping, Pitching, Bunkers And... The Dreaded Yips!
Dan Grieve is one of the best short game coaches on the planet, so we asked him six of your short game questions to help you around the green this weekend...
-
Fore the Love of Stout and Style: The New Sunday Swagger x Guinness Apparel Collection Is Here!
Us Guinness drinkers love telling people all about our love for the black stuff - now with the new Sunday Swagger collab we can do so without even saying anything!
-
Why Billy Horschel's TGL Performance Has Convinced Me He Should Be At The Ryder Cup
The eight-time PGA Tour winner has only ever been present in a Presidents Cup team but, following his performance in the final of the TGL, I believe Horschel must be on the US side for Bethpage Black
-
LIV Golf’s Adrian Meronk Reveals Luke Donald Text After Strong Start To 2025
Adrian Meronk hopes to make up for his agonising near miss in 2023 by making this year's Ryder Cup team after revealing positive contact with European captain Luke Donald
-
'I Meant No Disrespect To The Europeans' - Keegan Bradley 'Surprised' Netflix Aired Locker Room Speech
Keegan Bradley was "surprised" Netflix aired his now infamous Ryder Cup rallying cry at the Presidents Cup, while insisting he did not want it to leave the locker room
-
'Oh Yeah We’ve All Seen It' - Europe's Shane Lowry Responds To Keegan Bradley's Viral Ryder Cup Outburst
Shane Lowry says Team Europe have all seen USA captain Keegan Bradley's viral outburst - as the first shots ahead of Bethpage Black have been fired
-
The Ryder Cup Rookie Race Is Heating Up... How Many Of These Golfers Will Make Their Debuts At Bethpage Black?
We pick out a number of US and European golfers who could be in contention to make their Ryder Cup debuts later this year in New York
-
'Never Say Never' - Ian Poulter Gives His Thoughts On Ryder Cup Return
Ian Poulter could not rule out a Ryder Cup return, saying "things change quickly" amid talk of Donald Trump helping move the PIF-PGA Tour talks along
-
'A Massive Asset' - Rory McIlroy On Why Tyrrell Hatton Will Be Vital To Any European Success At The 2025 Ryder Cup
McIlroy praised Hatton for the method of his Dubai Desert Classic victory and said the Englishman will be "a massive asset for the Europeans" at the next Ryder Cup
-
Tommy Fleetwood And Tyrrell Hatton Star As GB&I Thrash Continental Europe In Ryder Cup-Style Prep Event
Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning point as Great Britain & Ireland thumped Continental Europe 17-8 at the 2025 Team Cup in Abu Dhabi