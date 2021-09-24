The GM Tipster lists his best bets for Whistling Straits...

Ryder Cup Betting Tips

Ryder Cup Betting Tips – Day One Foursomes

After all the waiting and three years after the last one because of Covid, the 43rd Ryder Cup finally tees off with the first series of foursomes at Whistling Straits.

This alternate-shot format is the hardest form of golf to play and what Europe don’t need is a repetition of the 4-0 drubbing they took when the match was last played on American soil at Hazeltine in 2016.

Two years later they got their own back with 4-0 demolition job but that was a home game.

Without the usual crowd support this week anything like a 2-2 share of the early skirmishes would be massive.

That bad start five years ago virtually decided the outcome and there was an air of inevitability about the final 17-11 defeat.

So European captain Padraig Harrington has sent out his biggest gun, world No. 1 Jon Rahm, with his countryman Sergio Garcia in the top match.

Facing them are great friends Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who won three out of four together when Europe avenged that heavy defeat at Hazeltine with an even heavier one in Paris two years later.

Garcia holds the record for the number of points won in this biennial contest, 25, ten of those having been achieved in foursomes.

It is a concern that Sergio ranks lowest on the putting stats and Rahm’s own short-putting now and again lets him down.

I know it’s early days but if Europe loses this one, it will seriously affect the three pairs behind them.

The layers can’t split them, with Bet365 going 6/5 each of two and 11/2 a halved match. I’m sitting on the fence and going for that 11/2.

That thriller tees off at 1.05pm our time and right behind them at 1.21 comes another mouth-watering clash with Paul Casey charged with looking after Norwegian debutant Viktor Hovland against Dustin Johnson and another first-timer in Collin Morikawa but one with superior credentials as he’s won two Majors, the PGA Championship and our Open.

Morikawa’s game has tapered off since the Open but at his best his iron play is frightening good and, with doubts about Hovland’s pitching, the 23/20 USA could be the way to go.

This looks another game that could go down to the wire.

Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, both fine drivers but neither in the best of form the last couple of months, will have a tough job in the 7.37 match holding Brooks Koepka and debutant Daniel Berger.

The American pair often play together and know each other’s game.

This is the match that Bryson DeChambeau, one of the four who sits out the morning session, is least likely to follow as he and Koepka are not exactly best mates.

Also rested for the morning session are first-timers Harris English, Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau.

Harrington is counting on experience by sending out all four of his over-40s, Westwood, Garcia, Casey and Ian Poulter, while keeping fellow Irishman Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Bernd Wiesberger for the afternoon fourballs.

Poulter partners Rory McIlroy against two hot Americans, FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele.

They call Poulter the Postman because he delivers points when most needed.

Never was one more needed than in this 7.53 game, even a half would be acceptable against such in-form opponents.

Ryder Cup Betting Tips – pre-tournament bets

Team USA to Win 10pts at 8/15 with Fitzdares

The head says too many of Padraig Harrington’s squad are not at peak form and the likelihood is that a strong US team will grind out a convincing victory and justify their 8/15 odds. BET NOW

USA to win 17-11, 16.5-11.5, 16-12 and 15.5-12.5 0.5pts each with Fitzdares

I’m expecting a comfortable USA victory and will be backing a few numbers around the 17-11 and 16-12 on the winning margin. And for once I’ll be backing odds-on as they look more like 1-3 or 2-5 chances rather than the current 8-15. BET NOW Ryder Cup Betting Tips – A Dominant Win For Team USA?

Those feisty Solheim Cup women did it – now can our Ryder Cup men take inspiration from that away-from-home upset and complete a fairytale double when the USA v Europe showdown tees off at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin on Friday?

The heart says they can, the head says too many of Padraig Harrington’s squad are not at peak form and the likelihood is that a strong US team will grind out a convincing victory and justify their 8/15 odds with Fitzdares.

We have world No. 1 Jon Rahm batting for Europe but the Americans fill the next six places on the rankings and a noisy partisan crowd rooting for them while most European fans have to watch it from home because of Covid-related travel restrictions.

On combined ratings, Steve Stricker’s team are more than 250 points superior and should walk it. They got hammered 17.5 to 10.5 in Paris the last time the Ryder Cup was played in 2018. But three years is a long time in golf and the wheel has turned full circle.

Rahm missing the cut in California last week did nothing for European morale, nor did the Wentworth victory of Billy Horschel, the only PGA Tour American in the field. And he’s not even in the US team!

Clutching at straws, the Dye-designed course, over 7500 yards long and with 967 (!) bunkers, could work in Europe’s favour as it is supposed to replicate the ancient links of Scotland and Ireland.

Once an abandoned airfield, It has eight holes hugging Lake Michigan, vast rolling greens, few trees and is exposed to the wind coming in from the lake.

Nothing like any of the other courses on the rota, the three Majors it has hosted since it opened 23 years ago, were all won by non-Americans, Vijay Singh, Martin Kaymer and Jason Day. Have the Americans shot themselves in the foot by going to Whistling Straits?

In Europe’s favour is their superiority at matchplay, leading by 11-8 (one tie) in the series since the stars of the Continent were brought in to power up the often-overmatched GB & Ireland team in 1979.

And the knowledge they have won before as away team outsiders, not once but four times, at Muirfield Village in 1987, Oak Hill in 1995, Oakland Hills in 2004 (by nine!) and that fabled Miracle at Medinah in 2012 when they overcame a four-point deficit going into the singles.

Europe’s problem is the current form of a number of team members, notably Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Despite a recent second place, Tommy Fleetwood has done nothing of note, while newcomer Bernd Wiesberger’s shocking capitulation in Crans is still fresh in the mind – will his nerve fail him again under pressure?

With Rory McIlroy you don’t what you’re getting these days, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry are consistent rather than brilliant, and while Ian Poulter brings more to the table than his golf, all his best 2021 form came a while ago.

Rahm and young rookie Viktor Hovland therefore have quite a burden on their shoulders and if US Open champion Rahm has anything worse than a stellar three days, it is hard to see where 14 points are coming from.

It’s an old team, average age 35, and while experience is all well and good, bad experience, which has been the recent lot of several squad members, is no help at all.

The home side in contrast has strength in depth.

Maybe Collin Morikawa has gone off the boil but Tony Finau is to be feared now he has finally won a meaningful tournament.

The wide fairways will give bombers like Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka (assuming he is fully fit after wrist trouble) and Finau himself quite an edge.

And we haven’t yet mentioned that short-game genius Jordan Spieth.

He and another suspect driver Justin Thomas can do serious damage if they can put the ball in play which may not be the hardest thing in the world at Whistling Straits.

So I’m expecting a comfortable USA victory and will be backing a few numbers around the 17-11 and 16-12 on the winning margin. And for once I’ll be backing odds-on as they look more like 1-3 or 2-5 chances rather than the current 8-15.

We are looking at a breezy, warm weekend with winds of up to 18mph and rain on Friday and look forward to Sky’s blanket coverage of one of the most exciting events in world sport.

As for the top-scorer markets, I shall be looking into them later in the week when the first foursomes pairings are announced. That will come at the opening ceremony (10pm Thursday our time).

We don’t want to give the bookies a start as it is only those who opening the batting who can win five points out of five, as Francesco Molinari so brilliantly did in Paris three years ago.

No Frankie this year though. Yes, 2018 was a long time ago.

