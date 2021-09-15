Take a look at these 10 incredible records from the Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup has seen some of the greatest golfers in the world from both sides of the Atlantic do battle. Unsurprisingly then, there have been some incredible Ryder Cup records set throughout the history of the event.

Below we take a look at ten of the best – which one is your favourite?

Top-10 Ryder Cup records

1. Phil Mickelson holds the record for the most Ryder Cup appearances with 12, although the 2021 PGA champion missed out on the team this year for the first time since 1993. One behind on 11 are English duo Nick Faldo and Lee Westwood, with the latter qualifying automatically for the 2021 edition at Whistling Straits.

2. Spain’s Sergio Garcia is the youngest player to play in the Ryder Cup at 19 years, 8 months and 15 days old. Raymond Floyd is the oldest player at 51 years old.

3. Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal are the most successful pairing ever, winning 12 points. Their record was 11-2-2 (W-L-D).

4. Colin Montgomerie, Billy Casper, Lee Trevino, Arnold Palmer and Neil Coles share the record for the most singles points won with seven.

5. After picking up three points at Le Golf National in 2018, Sergio Garcia became the contest’s record points scorer with 25.5, eclipsing the previous benchmark set by Nick Faldo by half a point.

6. The largest margin of victory in one singles match was 10&8 as George Duncan smashed Walter Hagen in 1929 (it was a 36-hole match).

7. Tom Watson is the oldest Ryder Cup captain to date. He was 65 years old when he took the reins at the 2014 Ryder Cup.

8. Gardner Dickinson holds the record for most match wins in a row – nine.

9. There have been five sets of brothers who have competed at the Ryder Cup, the most recent being the Molinaris (Francesco and Edoardo) in 2010.

10. In 2008, Oliver Wilson became the first European golfer to make the team without a victory on the European Tour. In 2010, Jeff Overton and Rickie Fowler were selected having not yet tasted success on the PGA Tour.