OnCore Vero X2 golf ball review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For those in search of an alternative to the urethane-covered golf balls seen most often being used by the best players in the world, the options are growing fast. This year we’ve tested impressive products from the likes of Maxfli, Snell, Piper and Kirkland as well as new models from the leading manufacturers like the TaylorMade Tour Response. The latest offering to come across our radar in this department is the OnCore Vero X2.

The first thing to say here is that whilst you may or may not be too familiar with the OnCore brand, the Vero X1 (the predecessor to this version) has been used by Erik Compton on the Korn Ferry Tour. And whilst the likes of the Maxfli Tour X and Snell MTB-X have a recommended retail price of $35 per dozen, the OnCore Vero X2 is $15 more expensive.

As mentioned, the X2 is the second generation Vero and is one of three options for golfers (the other two are OnCore Elixir and the Avant 55). This one is a 4-piece design aimed at faster swingers to help maximise their distance. We wanted to find out whether it was one of the best golf balls on the market so I hit the OnCore Vero X2 on a Foresight Sports GC Quad launch monitor and then tested it out on the golf course. I put it up against one of my favourite non-Tour urethane golf balls from this year - the Maxfli Tour X as well as the previous generation Vero X1. To get some baseline numbers I also hit my gamer golf ball - the Titleist Pro V1x.

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re looking for good spin control when pitching and chipping, this really delivers. On the launch monitor, my average spin rate with the Vero X2 was 6895 rpm. This was just under 200 rpm more than I was able to get with the previous generation and 200 rpm less than with the Titleist Pro V1x. While on the course, this spin control was clearly visible. I hit a few half wedge shots that checked quickly and even spun back. This might only be one aspect of golf ball performance but it is exactly what I’d be looking for from a good quality, urethane-covered ball.

In the mid irons, there wasn’t much to choose between the Maxfli and the OnCore Vero X2. I was pleased to see that both golf balls retained a good amount of spin as I hit 7-iron shots on the launch monitor. In my experience, there are some golf balls aimed at faster swingers that can see a drop off in mid-iron spin but this was not an issue here. Both balls spun just under 6000 rpm delivering a good combination of distance and stopping power. The trajectory and peak height from both golf balls was similar to that of the Titleist Pro V1x.

What about off the tee? Well, let’s start with the Titleist Pro V1x, a ball that has always provided me with excellent distance at the top end of the bag. This delivered, as expected, with a ball speed of 166.7 mph, a launch angle of 10.7˚, 1986 rpm of spin and a total average carry distance of 291 yards. By comparison, the Vero X2 spun a little more at 2243 (still a good spin rate) and carried 282 yards. The difference between them might look significant here but the Vero X2 was launching a little lower and the average peak height was 4 yards lower so I’d expect additional run to bridge the gap in total distance somewhat.

(Image credit: Future)

The OnCore Vero X2 was 3 yards longer through the air than the Maxfli Tour X, with a flight that was also one yard lower.

There are two other aspects of the performance I want to touch on: feel and durability. Of the three golf ball options from OnCore, the Vero X2 should be the firmest. I thought it was nicely balanced - responsive, without being too soft. It certainly didn’t feel too hot off the face of the putter which was a good thing. On durability, this can be one of the big aspects of performance that some of the less expensive urethane-covered models really struggle with - wedge shots in particular can easily scuff up the surface of the golf ball. I was pleased to see the Vero X2 perform well on this front. The ball I used looked in good condition all the way through the test.

And that brings me to the price. For $50 per dozen, I was expecting a lot from the OnCore Vero X2 golf ball. Whilst I got more performance from the Titleist Pro V1x, this was a worthy contender. In particular, it was the separation in spin performance between the long and short game that really impressed me. For those who want to try something a little different, this one ticks a lot of boxes.