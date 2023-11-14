Mullybox Golf Subscription Box Review: The Easy Way To Upgrade Your Kit

The Mullybox golf subscription box is an easy way of getting stylish golf clothing and accessories delivered directly to your front door while saving some money versus high street prices in the process.

There are three types of boxes you can subscribe to, which offer different contents and are available at varying price points. The first is an apparel box ($95 per quarter) that contains a hat, pair of socks and a polo in every box equating to $150 of value. The second is called ‘The Performance’ box ($100 per quarter). This is made up of some of the best golf accessories for both on and off the course, such as some of the best training aids, nutrition pieces, fitness equipment and instruction guides.

The third is the standard box and the one I had delivered. Based on all the options, it was the one that appealed the most because it contains a blend of what the other two boxes had to offer with up to 50 percent off retail prices. That would mean you're paying under the odds for some excellent golf gear, much like you will be able to over the Black Friday shopping period.

(Image credit: Future)

So how does the subscription box system work? Simply enter your details on the Mullybox website where you are prompted to give your apparel sizes as well as glove sizes and even the style of apparel that you prefer, whether that be athletic or a more classic look. For the main Mullybox subscription - the one I opted for, you will receive over $200 worth of goods for just $119 every quarter (3 months). If you are based in the US you will receive your box within 72 hours of placing your order and you can still order internationally, you will just be charged a little more to cover the additional shipping costs.

Coral Golf Company polo inside a Mullybox (Image credit: Future)

The box itself was well presented and featured Mullybox detailing and had suffered no damage on its travels across the Atlantic to London. I have had subscription boxes before from a different brand that specialized in fitness equipment and felt as though I got burnt by the poor quality of product I received. I was so glad to see this was not the case when it came to opening my Mullybox.

I received a mixture of apparel, tees, caps and even a putting matt in my box, all of which was neatly packed and pleasing on the eye when I opened my box of goodies. One thing I love about the idea of the Mullybox is the suspense it creates when opening it, as you have no idea what is actually in there - I felt like a kid at Christmas! It’s a great way to discover brands that you might not have heard of before, such as Coral Golf Company whose ‘Breeze’ polo was in my box and I really liked. The shirt fit's really well and is made from a lightweight material with plenty of stretch and certainly is on par with many of the best golf polos I have worn recently.

The IZZO putting mat rolls up to a very small size (Image credit: Future)

The addition of extra tees and some of the best ball markers are all things you always need but may never purchase yourself, but one of the smaller but more practical products in the box was a pain relieving coolant gel - I’m not getting any younger! Keeping on with the practical theme, the IZZO golf putting mat was a nice little touch that will hopefully keep me ticking over during winter golf. It rolls the ball well and can easily be hidden away in a drawer when not in use. Admittedly it was fairly creased when unrolled for the first time, which happens with many of the best putting mats, but a quick iron sorted this out in no time.

The Palm Golf Co. glove included in the box was arguably my favorite mystery gift. The glove is made of top quality Cabretta leather, like all the best golf gloves, is made with reinforced wrist construction and features some cool tropical styling that will have you standing out on the course. While the leather was top quality, the glove does fit a little loose, so where I normally fit a medium/large glove, I would need a medium for this glove to fit correctly.

Pain relieving gel to help with aches and pains after rounds of golf (Image credit: Future)

One other thing I like about Mullybox is how it removes the need to sift through multiple websites, finding the sizes and styles you prefer, which can take hours. The mixture of goods you receive in the Mullybox will be sure to keep you looking fresh on the course as well as improving your golf game while taking it easy on your bank account. While Mullybox is predominantly a subscription-based service, it does have an onsite "pro shop" where customers can buy a-la-carte items that they desire, including swing kits, training aids, head covers, gift cards, hats and more.