G/FORE Camo Performer Jacket Review
Mike Harris offers his thoughts on this stylish lightweight jacket
A perfect spring/autumn jacket that provides good warmth and protection in windy conditions. The camo pattern is on trend and will help you to stand out from the crowd.
-
+
Lightweight
-
+
Luxurious feel
-
+
On trend camo styling
-
-
Water resistant, not waterproof
G/FORE is a brand that likes to do things differently. You’d struggle to find a garment within its range that you could describe as predictable, and for many that’s a big part of the brand’s appeal. The Shelby Camo Performer jacket, which features a stylish printed camouflage pattern over the exterior shell, really underlines what G/FORE is all about for me.
How tall am I/what is my build?
5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.
What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?
Medium, which was a perfect fit.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
I reviewed the original G/FORE Shelby jacket last year and absolutely loved it, so I knew as soon as I pulled on this camo design jacket I’d be a fan. The super soft, luxurious material is lightweight, but provides good warmth in chilly conditions and is brilliant at keeping out the wind. The jacket is water resistant and features ‘AquaGuard’ waterproof zippers, but it’s not designed to keep out the heavy stuff. If that's your number one priority, we recommend taking a look at the best waterproof golf jackets.
Any extra details you notice?
It has a wonderful feel and texture on the zippers. The rubberised G/FORE logo on the neck is stylish but understated. These may sound like minor details, but for me these things are what G/FORE is all about and they matter, especially when you’re paying for a premium priced product.
Can you wear it off the course?
G/FORE garments can be worn on and off the golf course, and that applies to pretty much every item in its range; the Camo Performer jacket is no exception. If you want something a little more understated then the Onyx/Twilights styles offer that.
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
Manufacturer’s advice as follows: Machine wash cold. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low. Iron low. Do not dry clean. Wash inside out. I’ve not had to use an iron. G/FORE clothing is very easy care – just hang up and dry.
Mike has been a journalist all his working life, starting out as a football writer with Goal magazine in the 1990s before moving into men’s and women’s lifestyle magazines including Men's Health, In 2003 he joined Golf Monthly and in 2006 he became only the eighth editor in Golf Monthly’s 100-plus year history. His two main passions in golf are courses, having played over 400 courses worldwide, and shoes; he owns over 40 pairs.
Mike’s handicap index hovers at around 10 and he is a member of four clubs: Hartley Wintney, Royal Liverpool, Royal North Devon and the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.
