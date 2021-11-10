G/FORE Shelby Quilted Jacket Review

Not that the packaging has a direct impact on your performance, but it must be said, G/FORE knows how to get your juices flowing – and you know that you’re getting a premium product as soon as it arrives.

For a good while now, I’ve been drawn to brands that approach apparel slightly differently – those with a bit more attitude you might say.

G/FORE certainly delivers on its mission to “inject a little more fun and flair back into the game” – and this is evident in its Shelby Quilted jacket.

Yes, it’s on the expensive side, but this is a premium product, and one that oozes quality in every area.

Unless you knew who G/FORE was, you wouldn’t actually know this was a golf garment.

However, the chances are you’ll soon have people asking you questions about it, as I did.

As well as a big tick for looks, it also passed the performance test – and with flying colours.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium, so long as not too fitted.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

I only have positive things to say about this garment.

Firstly, it’s lightweight and stretchy, and flattering without being restrictive.

It also offered plenty of warmth, without ever getting too hot.

However, one of the biggest compliments I can give concerns the sleeve and body length, which is typically where you have this big difference between really good and run of the mill apparel.

The sleeve length was perfect, so there wasn’t this need to constantly be hitching material up the arm prior to playing a shot.

The pockets are excellent, too, and, crucially, they don’t sag.

Any extra details you notice?

The zips are great quality (you can unzip from the bottom to allow a bit more freedom in the swing) and the little tone on tone G/FORE logo on the back (neck) is a really nice touch.

Can you wear it off the course?

Absolutely – it’s extremely versatile.

It may cost over £200, but you’ll find yourself wearing this jacket a lot off the course – so the perfect choice in all seasons on the course, and a go-to garment for everyday life.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

As per the brand’s instructions, I machine washed it on delicate with cold water and like colours.

It can be left to dry and should not be ironed.

