'Wish I'd Worn It More' - Matsuyama Reveals Regret Ahead Of Handing Green Jacket Back

Hideki Matsuyama begins the defence of his Masters title this week but revealed his regret of how he treated golf's most coveted fashion statement: "I just spent a year looking at it. I haven't really worn it that much, but I look at it a lot. And now I wish I would have worn it more." To keep his hands on the Green Jacket, the 30-year old faces the difficult task of back-to-back victories; something last done by Tiger Woods in '01/'02.

As well as not wearing it as often as he should have, Matsuyama expressed his fear of having it cleaned. The reigning champion said: "It needed to be cleaned, but I just was so worried that something might happen to it. So I didn't want to let it out of my sight." Although not wearing the Green Jacket might be considered a golfing faux pas, we can all relate to protecting it at all costs!

Matsuyama arrives at Augusta National with a neck injury that has been plaguing him since the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The eight-time PGA Tour winner revealed: "The last couple of weeks, have been a struggle. Hopefully I can find my game and be a worthy defending champion," he said. "I had a lot of treatment last week, though, at Valero Texas Open." The pain forced the 30-year old to withdraw in Texas and instead shift all focus to Augusta National.

"Monday and Tuesday, I was pain free, feeling really good. Then woke up Wednesday morning, and the neck was stiff again. But I've had, again, a lot of treatment the last couple of days."

Matsuyama had previously been battling back injuries which forced him out of the Players Championship and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Whilst the prognosis appeared bleak last week, things seem to have improved: "I just came from the practice range and really felt good. It's probably the best I felt in a long time. So I'm looking forward to Thursday, and hopefully I'll be 100 percent by then."

Before he takes to the course, Matsuyama will serve up a delicious Japanese inspired menu at the Champions Dinner.