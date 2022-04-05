Hideki Matsuyama Unveils Japanese Inspired Champions Dinner Menu

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Defending Masters champion, Hideki Matsuyama, has revealed a Japanese inspired menu for the 2022 Champions Dinner. Those fortunate enough to have earned a Green Jacket will assemble at the famed clubhouse at Augusta National to enjoy the feast designed by the 30-year old.

The banquet will begin with assorted sushi and sashimi before miso glazed black cod. It continues with wagyu beef ribeye with mushrooms and potatoes followed by a strawberry shortcake for dessert. A meal fit for a king let alone a champion.

Whilst Matsuyama is a fierce competitor on the course, he admitted to Reuters that he was feeling the pressure ahead of his hosting duties: "Of course, I'm looking forward to returning to Augusta National as the defending champion. There are some expectations from myself, whether it's pressure or not," he said. "But looking forward to (it) and also at the same time trying to prepare the best I can."

"The same with the Champions Dinner. I don't speak English very well and so it's kind of a two-sided coin. I'm looking forward to it, of course, to be with all those great past Masters champions but, at the same time too, very nervous about the speech I will be giving," Matsuyama added.

(Image credit: The Masters)

Dustin Johnson designed the menu last year and like Matsuyama, kept with the cuisine of his homeland. The American's menu included filet mignon with mashed potatoes and peach cobbler for dessert. It has remained a common theme in the past with England's Danny Willett serving up a traditional Sunday roast in 2017 and Sergio Garcia presenting a Spanish lobster and rice dish in 2018.

Perhaps the most touching meal came in 2011 when Phil Mickelson organised a Spanish feast to celebrate the life of Seve Ballesteros, who was unable to attend the dinner as his health condition deteriorated. He would unfortunately pass away just one month after. Lefty is not present in the field this week marking his first Masters absence in 28 years.

The tradition began in 1952 when reigning champion Ben Hogan hosted a dinner for all previous winners. The inaugural dinner marked the formation of the Masters Club; with its members limited to former champions and only a small selection of honorary inductees. The Masters Club is now exclusively known as the Champions Dinner.

Tiger Woods will be in attendance as he continues with his preparation ahead of what will be a "game time decision" as to whether he plays or not.