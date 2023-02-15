Will There Be A Season 2 Of Full Swing?

The debut season of Full Swing follows an unprecedented time in the world of golf as the emergence of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf rocked the PGA Tour and led to some of the sport's biggest names defecting to the new circuit.

Full Swing comprises eight episodes and focusses on huge names from both the PGA Tour and LIV, taking in all four men's Majors, LIV's inaugural event and the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The likes of Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick and Ian Poulter are among the stars to feature in the series' first season, but will there be a second one on the way?

As of yet, nothing has been confirmed but the signs so far point to there being a season 2 in the works.

Full Swing is made by Vox Media and Box to Box Studios, the same organisations that make the hugely successful F1: Drive to Survive series that is now in its fifth season. It's hard to imagine they'd stop at just one series of Full Swing given the longevity of its F1 counterpart.

Journalist Dan Rapaport, who features prominently throughout the first season of Full Swing, has also given a couple of hinters on Twitter that a season 2 might be coming.

At the WM Phoenix Open, he revealed the there were some "pretty fancy cameras" following Max Homa, with series producer Chad Mumm acknowledging the tweet without refuting it.

Rapaport also tweeted in January that he had heard "producers for the upcoming Netflix golf show have begun contacting players about Season 2."

So whilst there's no official confirmation just yet, it appears that fans probably can expect a season 2, where we'd get a behind-the-scenes look of the 'new' PGA Tour as it continues to fight against the threat of the LIV Golf League.

However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet and producers along with the PGA Tour may wait to see how well season 1 does before confirming a follow-up or making any announcements.