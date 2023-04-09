Will LIV Golfers Be By The 18th Green If Koepka Wins The Masters?

At The Masters, we saw 18 players from the LIV Golf League tee it up, with an impressive 12 making it into the weekend as they bid to secure a Green Jacket. Amongst those that didn't make the cut, two withdrew due to injury, and Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Jason Kokrak and Bubba Watson failed to make the weekend.

One of the LIV players that is firmly in contention is Brooks Koepka, with the Smash GC Captain leading the tournament as play weaves its way into the final round. Because of the American's classy golf, it soon got some thinking whether a claim by LIV CEO, Greg Norman, will be followed through with, as the 68-year-old recently claimed that LIV players featuring in The Masters could appear on the 18th green if one of their individuals happens to win the event.

Norman during the LIV Golf Orlando event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking at LIV Golf Orlando, Norman stated: "There’s talk in our teams all around here. There are 18 of us LIV guys at Augusta and if one of the guys, no matter who it is, they are all going to be there on the 18th green," stated Norman. "They are all going to be there, and that just gives me goosebumps to think about.

"When you walk up 18, your caddy hugs you then you see your wife or your mum and dad. Now, to have those 17 other guys there, that’s the spirit we want. That’s what these guys talk about. They are saying no matter who wins, no matter who is in that position, we are going to be there and that just gives me goosebumps".

So, will LIV players in fact be there on the 18th for Koepka if he wins? Well, nothing has been officially announced or leaked on social media but, looking at the tee times, and with Koepka out in the final pairing, there is a possibility that if they don't meet on the 18th, they will at least meet after during the walk from the green to the scorer's hut.

Dustin Johnson is the last LIV player to secure the Green Jacket (Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously, between now and then, there are 18 holes to complete, with the drama of Augusta National still looking to deliver on Sunday. One person that won't be present on the 18th if a LIV player wins, is the CEO himself, Norman, who wasn't invited to The Masters.

The two-time Major champion stated that he was disappointed having been invited in previous years, describing it as a “petty” move by those in Green Jackets. However, Augusta Chairman, Fred Ridley, explained that: "The primary issue and the driver is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters competition, on the great players that are participating, the greatest players in the world, which, by our decision in December, we ensured that we were going to honor and be consistent with our invitation criteria."

He went on to say: "I would also add that, in the last ten years, Greg Norman has only been here twice, and I believe one of those was as a commentator for Sirius Radio. It really was to keep the focus on the competition."