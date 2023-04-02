Norman Suggests LIV Players Could Wait At 18th Green To Celebrate LIV Masters Winner

The first Major of the year is almost upon us, with the World's elite heading to the historic Augusta National for The Masters. It's set to be a thrilling week, with a number of high-profile names finding form ahead of Georgia.

Not only could a number of players be in the running to slip on that Green Jacket, but one of those could be a LIV golfer, with Augusta National announcing that they would be allowed to play the tournament back in December. At the time, the club's Chairman, Fred Ridley, stated that: "Our focus is to honor the tradition of bringing together a pre-eminent field of golfers this coming April. Therefore, as invitations are sent this week, we will invite those eligible under our current criteria to compete in the 2023 Masters Tournament."

This is something that LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, has praised, with the Aussie stating to NewsCorp on Saturday (opens in new tab) that: "I complement the Masters on letting the players play because now they have got the best field and they are actually now the true Super Bowl."

Dustin Johnson was the most recent LIV winner of the Green Jacket, securing victory in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been no secret that there has been some fallout between PGA Tour and LIV players since the first LIV event back in June 2022, with the PGA Tour, in fact, banning those who moved to the Saudi-backed series from featuring in their tournaments.

Due to the team aspect in LIV, as well as the limited 48-man fields, you could argue that it has brought players closer together in that regard. According to Norman, who spoke on Saturday at LIV Golf Orlando, there's a chance that those LIV players featuring in The Masters could appear on the 18th green if one of their individuals happens to win the event.

"There’s talk in our teams all around here. There are 18 of us LIV guys at Augusta and if one of the guys, no matter who it is, they are all going to be there on the 18th green," stated Norman. "They are all going to be there, and that just gives me goosebumps to think about.

"When you walk up 18, your caddy hugs you then you see your wife or your mum and dad. Now to have those 17 other guys there, that’s the spirit we want. That’s what these guys talk about. They are saying no matter who wins, no matter who is in that position, we are going to be there and that just gives me goosebumps".

Cameron Smith has recorded T2, T10 and T3 finishes in his last three Masters appearances (Image credit: Getty Images)

In total, there are six LIV players who have won The Masters, with many believing that there may be some tension when those from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf meet in Georgia during the week. Players like Tiger Woods have admitted that they won't know how to react at the Champions Dinner that takes place on Tuesday evening, with the 15-time Major champion stating "I don’t know what that reaction is going to be. I know that some of our friendships have certainly taken a different path, but we will see when all that transpires."

Despite this, the golf will be the main priority and, according to Norman, he wants to see the players from the rival Tours battle it out. "If I‘m in the Masters right now, I would want, on Sunday, DJ (Dustin Johnson) or Brooks (Koepka) or Cam (Smith), any of the guys against Rory (McIlroy) and Jon Rahm. Can you imagine what the TV ratings would be like?

“It’s what people want, It’s what the TV wants. The ratings will be far higher than any other ratings if you‘ve got Rory playing any one of our top guys.”