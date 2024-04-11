Why Is Tiger Woods Not Wearing Nike At The Masters?
At the start of 2024 Tiger Woods revealed he wouldn't be wearing Nike anymore, but why is that? We explain all here.
Tiger Woods is not wearing Nike golf apparel or shoes at The Masters because his partnership with the brand ended at the end of 2023. At the start of 2024, in January, Woods made the news completely official saying in an Instagram post;
"Over 27 years ago, I was fortunate to start a partnership with one of the most iconic brands in the world. The days since have been filled with so many amazing moments and memories, if I started naming them, I could go on forever.
"Phil Knight's passion and vision bought this Nike and Nike Golf partnership together and I want to personally thank him, along with the Nike employees and incredible athletes I have had the pleasure of working with along the way. People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA! Tiger."
So the question is, what brand is he wearing and what is that logo on his clothing/shoes? Well in February 2024 Tiger announced he was launching a new clothing brand called Sun Day Red in a partnership with TaylorMade. This brand would include clothing like polos, sweaters, fleece tops, as well as shoes and accessories like gloves and hats. Indeed there will also be pieces to celebrate Tiger and his career, such as a new version of his iconic Sunday red shirt, and other classic shirts he has worn through the years.
As well as the clothing, another eye-catching element is the logo of a tiger, said to feature 15 stripes to represent each of Woods' Major wins.
A statement from Woods on the website reads: "Sun Day Red will embody a love of playing and competing, and we are for people that share those values, whether it's on the course, or in life. We will be anchored to putting the athlete first in the product decisions we make.”
We believe the Sun Day Red gear will go on sale on May 1st and an official website, sundayred.com, has gone live, too.
Why is Tiger Woods not with Nike anymore?
Tiger Woods is not with Nike anymore because his most recent contract with the brand ended towards the end of 2023. As such Woods and Nike basically parted ways enabling Woods to create the Sun Day Red brand in partnership with TaylorMade.
Is Tiger Woods still sponsored by Nike?
The simple answer here is no. Tiger Woods is not sponsored by Nike anymore but still has a long list of sponsors like TaylorMade (see full WITB), Monster, Bridgestone, Vantelin Kowa, 2K, Hero, Upper Deck, Full Swing Simulators and of course, Sun Day Red.
Who owns the Tiger Woods TW logo now that he has left Nike?
Despite no longer having a partnership with Nike, when the news was announced a lot of people asked the question on what would happen to his iconic 'TW' logo. Well at the Genesis Invitational Tiger said; “I don't want it back; I've moved on.”
But interestingly it appears he himself still owns it, through his company ETW Corp, according to filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office
How much did Tiger Woods get paid to wear Nike?
Tiger Woods got paid a lot of money to wear Nike golf gear through the years and Nike made a lot of money from Tiger too!
In 1996 Woods signed a five-year, $40 million deal, followed by another five-year deal in 2001 but this was worth $100 million. From there his next contract was for $320 million over eight years, and finally in 2013, his most recent contract was signed for 10 years and $200 million. This contract ended at the end of 2023 and he then created the Sun Day Red brand.
