The 44 Golfers Who Made It To Troon Via The Open Qualifying Series
44 players booked their spots at Royal Troon via The Open Qualifying Series, but who were they?
One of the greatest things about the Open Championship is that anyone can qualify – hence the name - and there are various different routes to making it into the field.
The Open Qualifying Series (OQS) is one of them, with the 16-events offering players from around the world a chance to book their place in the final men's Major of the year.
The OQS takes in the DP World Tour, Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour and the PGA Tour. Beginning with the Joburg Open in November, the OQS runs all the way through to the Scottish Open less than a week before the Open Championship kicks off at Royal Troon.
A total of 44 players booked their spots in the 152nd Open Championship through the Open Qualifying Series, with the 16 OQS events held across eleven different countries.
The three highest placed players in these tournaments who had not yet qualified are then rewarded with places at The Open.
The OQS was a valuable way for LIV Golf players in particular to qualify, with many who joined the tour sliding down the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) due to the 54-hole LIV format not conforming to the OWGR rules for rewarding of world ranking points.
LIV players Dean Burmester and Joaquin Niemann were early qualifiers at the Joburg Open and ISPS Handa Australian Open respectively, while former Masters champion Adam Scott also booked his place at Royal Troon with a strong finish in his national open.
PGA Tour players then started securing their spots at The Open as the PGA Tour season moved into high gear with Brendan Todd qualifying at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Mackenzie Hughes earning his spot at the Canadian Open and fellow countryman Adam Hadwin booked his place at Royal Troon with a third place finish at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in June.
The OQS extended to the Japan Golf Tour as Ryosuke Kinoshita, Guntaek Koh and Yuto Katsuragawa secured their place in the field with strong finishes at the Mizuno Open in May.
Check out the table below to see all the qualifiers for the 152nd Open Championship via the OQS:
|Tournament
|Qualifiers
|Joburg Open
|Dean Burmester, Darren Fichardt, Dan Bradbury
|ISPS Handa Australian Open
|Joaquin Niemann, Rikuya Hoshino, Adam Scott
|IRS Prima Malaysian Open
|Jeunghun Wang, Denwit Boriboonsub, John Catlin
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|Brendan Todd
|Mizuno Open
|Ryosuke Kinoshita, Guntaek Koh, Yuto Katsuragawa
|RBC Canadian Open
|Ben Griffin, Maverick McNealy, Mackenzie Hughes
|Memorial Tournament
|Adam Hadwin
|John Deere Classic
|Davis Thompson, CT Pan
|Kolon Korea Open
|Minkyu Kim, Younghan Song
|KLM Open
|Guido Migliozzi, Joe Dean
|Italian Open
|Tom McKibbin, Scott Crocker
|Scottish Open
|Aaron Rai, Alex Noren, Richard Mansell
Conor Keenan is a freelance writer, joining Golf Monthly in the spring of 2024. Hailing from Newcastle, Northern Ireland, Conor is lucky to have Royal County Down as his home golf course. Golf has been a constant in his life, beginning to play the game at the age of four and later becoming a caddy at RCD at just eleven years old. Now 26, Conor has caddied over 500 rounds in a 12-year-long caddying career at one of the best courses in the world. Playing to a four handicap, you’re likely to find him on his local driving range trying (and failing) to hit a Shane Lowry-esc stinger that helped him win The 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
In the bag:
Driver: Ping G
3 wood: Callaway Epic
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Mizuno JPX 900 Tour
Wedges: Taylormade Milled Grind 52,56,60
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62
