One of the greatest things about the Open Championship is that anyone can qualify – hence the name - and there are various different routes to making it into the field.

The Open Qualifying Series (OQS) is one of them, with the 16-events offering players from around the world a chance to book their place in the final men's Major of the year.

The OQS takes in the DP World Tour, Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour and the PGA Tour. Beginning with the Joburg Open in November, the OQS runs all the way through to the Scottish Open less than a week before the Open Championship kicks off at Royal Troon.

A total of 44 players booked their spots in the 152nd Open Championship through the Open Qualifying Series, with the 16 OQS events held across eleven different countries.

The three highest placed players in these tournaments who had not yet qualified are then rewarded with places at The Open.

The OQS was a valuable way for LIV Golf players in particular to qualify, with many who joined the tour sliding down the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) due to the 54-hole LIV format not conforming to the OWGR rules for rewarding of world ranking points.

LIV players Dean Burmester and Joaquin Niemann were early qualifiers at the Joburg Open and ISPS Handa Australian Open respectively, while former Masters champion Adam Scott also booked his place at Royal Troon with a strong finish in his national open.

PGA Tour players then started securing their spots at The Open as the PGA Tour season moved into high gear with Brendan Todd qualifying at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, Mackenzie Hughes earning his spot at the Canadian Open and fellow countryman Adam Hadwin booked his place at Royal Troon with a third place finish at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village in June.

The OQS extended to the Japan Golf Tour as Ryosuke Kinoshita, Guntaek Koh and Yuto Katsuragawa secured their place in the field with strong finishes at the Mizuno Open in May.

Check out the table below to see all the qualifiers for the 152nd Open Championship via the OQS: