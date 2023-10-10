Report: LIV Golf's Bid For World Ranking Points Rejected

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ever since its inception in 2022, LIV Golf has been working to secure Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) status.

Over that time, several angles have been pursued, including striking a strategic alliance with the developmental MENA Tour and 50 of its players signing a letter to OWGR CEO Peter Dawson pleading for it to be granted eligibility. However, per a Global Golf Post report, those efforts have been in vain with LIV Golf’s formal request turned down by the OWGR.

Global Golf Post states it has reviewed a letter from Dawson addressed to LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman and chief operating officer Gary Davidson

It reads: “The Board Committee met recently to again review your OWGR submission in light of your latest responses to the Committee’s questions and concerns. At the meeting, the Board Committee unanimously determined that at this time the LIV Tour will not be recognised as an Eligible Golf Tour in the OWGR system.”

The ability for players to accumulate OWGR is vitally important, with some players depending on them for eligibility to Majors. Meanwhile, there have been concerns that with the likes of PGA Champion Brooks Koepka and two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson unable to accumulate points on a regular basis, the OWGR doesn’t currently offer a true reflection of the best players in the world.

That’s something Dawson acknowledged is an issue in a telephone conversation with Global Golf Post. He said: “It diminishes the rankings if players like DJ and Bryson DeChambeau are not included. It would also diminish the ranking if the ranking rigor were reduced to include them.”

Dustin Johnson is one of many LIV Golf players who has found gaining OWGR points difficult since joining the circuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Issues over LIV Golf’s eligibility for the points include its unique format, which involves no-cut events played over 54 holes for fields of just 48, and the limited ability for players to join the circuit. Limited relegation for underperforming players and its emphasis on team competition were also points of concern.

Dawson continued: “This is about, should a tour whose formats are so different and whose qualification criteria are so different, can they be ranked equitably with other tours who conform to the OWGR norm and have more competition to them than perhaps the closed shop that is LIV?”

There is scope for a change of heart, although, Dawson didn’t specify in the letter exactly what would need to be altered to inspire it. He wrote: “The Board Committee has not made a specific determination what that adjustment might be and will not do so while there are other unresolved deficiencies which render the performance comparisons with players playing in existing OWGR Tour events extremely difficult.”

Dawson flagged up the limited turnover of players as a particular sticking point, though. He told Global Golf Post: “Some of the format issues – 54 holes, no cut, 48 players – is capable of being dealt with mathematically in the system. Things that can’t be are team golf and individual golf [together].

“But the main one is qualification and relegation criteria that apply. With contracts and team captains, there are many ways to stay on the LIV tour even if you are not playing well.

“If LIV could find a way to come up with a more open competition style and relegation, we would certainly consider that.”

Nevertheless, Dawson hinted that the OWGR may change in the future. He said: “We are not here to say that OWGR criteria are the only way to play. We have to change and be flexible and do what’s best.

“It’s very unfortunate. We are now ranking players who play on tours that conform to OWGR criteria. That means some players aren’t being ranked playing LIV events. That’s diminishing the rankings. No doubt about that. We need to get it fixed.”

