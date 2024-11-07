Johannes Veerman Facts: 16 Things To Know About The American Golfer

Johannes Veerman is a DP World Tour winner born in California and made in England, Texas and Asia.

Get to know the American golfer better with these facts about his life and career so far...

Johannes Veerman facts:

1. He was born in Orange County, California and now plays out of Sugar Land, Texas.

2. He lived in a number of different countries as a child including the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, China and England.

3. He spent three years living in Berkshire, England where he attended the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth at the age of 9 and his dream of becoming a pro golfer began.

4. He went to high school in Texas.

5. After almost losing his thumb in a firework accident, he felt inspired to become a doctor. ‘Stick to the golf’ was the advice he got from the doctors when he was a pre-med student – so he did.

6. He went to college at the University of Tulsa before transferring to Texas A&M.

7. Veerman turned professional in 2015 and immediately headed to Asia.

8. His first win came on the Asian Development Tour at the 2016 Taifong Open in Taiwan. He defeated home favorite Wang Wei-lun in a playoff after the event was shortened to 54-holes.

9. He earned his 2020 DP World Tour card via Q-School.

10. He qualified for the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines, his first ever Major, after coming through the Dallas Athletic Club qualifier in Texas. He went on to miss the cut.

11. He finished 3rd at the 2021 Irish Open to qualify for his first Open Championship. He went on to make the cut at Royal St George's and finished T46th.

12. He won his maiden DP World Tour title at the 2021 Czech Masters, where he won by two strokes after finishing at 15-under-par.

13. His highest world ranking is 102nd.

14. He is a Ping staffer and plays a full bag of the company's products.

15. He is attached to Winston Golf in Germany.

16. He and his wife had a son - Johannes Lawrence “Hans” Veerman - born in January 2022.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Johannes Veerman bio Born Orange County, California, May 17, 1992 Height 6'4" College Tulsa University and Texas A&M Turned pro 2015 DP World Tour wins 1