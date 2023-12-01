'He's Got My Number' - Fred Couples Offers To Caddie For Tiger Woods At Riviera
Course specialist Fred Couples has offered to caddie for Tiger Woods at Riviera if he tees it up there in February
If Tiger Woods is to return to PGA Tour action even just once a month, he'll likely need a new caddie - and he's had an offer from none other than Fred Couples who has volunteered as a specialist bagman at Riviera.
Woods has his long-time friend and colleague Rob McNamara on his bag at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, but that may not be a long-term solution, even if Woods plays just every now and then in 2024.
The 15-time Major champion hopes to play once a month depending on his physical condition, and one event certain to be on his list is the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club which he hosts.
And if he's in need of a caddie in Los Angeles, then his good friend Couples says he could step in as somewhat of a course specialist having won twice at Riviera.
Woods made his pro debut at Riviera but has never won there, and on his Sirius XM Radio show Couples offered up his expert services should the 82-time PGA Tour winner require them.
"Has Tiger ever won at Riviera? How many times have I won? Twice, but I mean I threw up a few times to lose," Couples joked on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.
"I can read the greens, if he's looking for a guy for Riviera he's got my number,"
"He wont listen to our show, but if any of his friends are - I can caddie at Riviera I don't know if I can get up some of those hills but I'll worry about that when the time comes."
Fred Couples, PGA TOUR Caddie? He's ready to team up with Tiger Woods at the same course where Tiger made his professional debut - a course where Fred has had some success himself.@fredcouplesgolf | @coachgeorge805 | @TigerWoods | @thegenesisinv pic.twitter.com/qk5EUtNJOcNovember 30, 2023
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
No – Building Houses On Britain’s Golf Courses Does Not Make Sense
A recent Guardian article suggested more of London’s golf courses could be used for housing. Fergus Bisset believes we need to look at the other side of the argument.
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Tiger Woods Tracker: Strong Start From Returning 15-Time Major Winner At Hero World Challenge
Tiger Woods continues his return on day two at the Hero World Challenge in The Bahamas
By Michael Weston Last updated