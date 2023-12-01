'He's Got My Number' - Fred Couples Offers To Caddie For Tiger Woods At Riviera

If Tiger Woods is to return to PGA Tour action even just once a month, he'll likely need a new caddie - and he's had an offer from none other than Fred Couples who has volunteered as a specialist bagman at Riviera.

Woods has his long-time friend and colleague Rob McNamara on his bag at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, but that may not be a long-term solution, even if Woods plays just every now and then in 2024.

The 15-time Major champion hopes to play once a month depending on his physical condition, and one event certain to be on his list is the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club which he hosts.

And if he's in need of a caddie in Los Angeles, then his good friend Couples says he could step in as somewhat of a course specialist having won twice at Riviera.

Woods made his pro debut at Riviera but has never won there, and on his Sirius XM Radio show Couples offered up his expert services should the 82-time PGA Tour winner require them.

"Has Tiger ever won at Riviera? How many times have I won? Twice, but I mean I threw up a few times to lose," Couples joked on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.

"I can read the greens, if he's looking for a guy for Riviera he's got my number,"

"He wont listen to our show, but if any of his friends are - I can caddie at Riviera I don't know if I can get up some of those hills but I'll worry about that when the time comes."