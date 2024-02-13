Tiger Woods' New Caddie May Be With Him For The Players And The Masters

Tiger Woods is expected to have a new caddie on the bag at Riviera Country Club this week as he begins the 2024 PGA Tour season at the Genesis Invitational.

Having utilized a small number of loopers throughout Woods' long and successful career, including Steve Williams and Joe LaCava, a fresh face is set to be tagged on to that exclusive group in California - and potentially beyond.

Lance Bennett - the former bagman of Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar, and Julie Inkster et al - will apparently serve as Woods' caddie this week, according to Golfweek's Adam Schupak.

Woods is making his first official tour start since withdrawing from The Masters in April 2023 and has stated his intention to play around one event a month moving forward.

Bennett has been a caddie for almost 20 years, having started in 2005, and was by Kuchar's side for three Ryder Cups and the American's 2012 Players Championship victory - a feat he called one of his greatest memories.

Since then, the Virginian has worked with Korean powerhouse Im and American PGA Tour pro, Davis Riley. Bennett's caddie resume has also featured time with Paula Creamer and Lorena Ochoa.

Bennett has been looping for Belgian PGA Tour player, Adrien Dumont de Chassart this season, with a best finish of 60th in his four starts since the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. But with Dumont de Chassart - who shares the same agency as Woods - not in the 70-man field for the third Signature Event of the season, his assistant is free to switch over to Woods' bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as being by the 15-time Major winner's side over the coming days, there is a chance the veteran caddie could repeat this role during the Players Championship in March and at The Masters in April, according to reports.

However, other journalists - including Schupak - have stated that Woods is expected to use a handful of different caddies throughout the year until he settles on a permanent sidekick.

Tiger used daughter Sam as his looper at the recent PNC Championship, and the father of two has previously not ruled out son Charlie carrying his bag at a PGA Tour event as well. Rob McNamara - who is Woods' long-time business partner - caddied for the 48-year-old at the Hero World Challenge in December and is another potential candidate to repeat the role in the future.