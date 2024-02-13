Tiger Woods' New Caddie May Be With Him For The Players And The Masters
Lance Bennett - who is the former looper of Matt Kuchar and Sungjae Im - is expected to caddie for Tiger Woods at the upcoming Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods is expected to have a new caddie on the bag at Riviera Country Club this week as he begins the 2024 PGA Tour season at the Genesis Invitational.
Having utilized a small number of loopers throughout Woods' long and successful career, including Steve Williams and Joe LaCava, a fresh face is set to be tagged on to that exclusive group in California - and potentially beyond.
Lance Bennett - the former bagman of Sungjae Im, Matt Kuchar, and Julie Inkster et al - will apparently serve as Woods' caddie this week, according to Golfweek's Adam Schupak.
Woods is making his first official tour start since withdrawing from The Masters in April 2023 and has stated his intention to play around one event a month moving forward.
Bennett has been a caddie for almost 20 years, having started in 2005, and was by Kuchar's side for three Ryder Cups and the American's 2012 Players Championship victory - a feat he called one of his greatest memories.
Since then, the Virginian has worked with Korean powerhouse Im and American PGA Tour pro, Davis Riley. Bennett's caddie resume has also featured time with Paula Creamer and Lorena Ochoa.
Bennett has been looping for Belgian PGA Tour player, Adrien Dumont de Chassart this season, with a best finish of 60th in his four starts since the Korn Ferry Tour Championship. But with Dumont de Chassart - who shares the same agency as Woods - not in the 70-man field for the third Signature Event of the season, his assistant is free to switch over to Woods' bag.
As well as being by the 15-time Major winner's side over the coming days, there is a chance the veteran caddie could repeat this role during the Players Championship in March and at The Masters in April, according to reports.
However, other journalists - including Schupak - have stated that Woods is expected to use a handful of different caddies throughout the year until he settles on a permanent sidekick.
Tiger used daughter Sam as his looper at the recent PNC Championship, and the father of two has previously not ruled out son Charlie carrying his bag at a PGA Tour event as well. Rob McNamara - who is Woods' long-time business partner - caddied for the 48-year-old at the Hero World Challenge in December and is another potential candidate to repeat the role in the future.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
The Reasons Women Don't Invest In New Golf Equipment... And Why They Should
For a variety of reasons women are often reluctant to invest in new golf equipment. Carly Frost explains why they should think again!
By Carly Frost Published
-
How Social Media Reacted To Tiger Woods' New Golf Brand
Tiger Woods launched Sun Day Red with TaylorMade, and it has had a mixed response across social media
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Genesis Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024
Tiger Woods makes his first appearance of the year in the latest of the PGA Tour’s signature events at Riviera Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Meet The 22-Year-Old New Zealander Who Just Matched A Tiger Woods Win Record
Kazuma Kobori picked up his third Webex Players Series win in four starts on the PGA Tour of Australasia this week
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'The Vision Remains The Same' - Tiger Woods Drops Announcement Teaser For Potential New 'Sunday Red' Brand
The 15-time Major champion had recently been tipped to launch his own brand called 'Sunday Red' in association with TaylorMade
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ludvig Aberg Falls One Short Of Breaking Tiger Woods Record
The uber-talented Swede has been on an upward trajectory ever since he turned pro in June 2023
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Pebble Beach Pro-Am Prize Money Payout 2024
Justin Rose defends his title as players compete for a huge purse at the PGA Tour signature event
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Dang, This Guy Really Controls The World' - Max Homa On The Moment He Understood The Tiger Woods Effect
Ahead of his Farmers Insurance Open title defence, Homa recounted a story from his early years on tour involving the 15-time Major winner at Torrey Pines
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods And TaylorMade Planning To Launch New Golf Brand With An Eye-Catching Logo
The 15-time Major winner recently split with Nike after 27 years and appears to be launching a new brand called 'Sunday Red' in association with TaylorMade
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Where Next For Tiger Woods Following His Split With Nike?
The 15-time Major champion brought at end to his iconic partnership with Nike recently - but what will Tiger wear next?
By Jonny Leighfield Published