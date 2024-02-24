Who Is Ben Silverman? 15 Facts You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Golfer

Ben Silverman has been a professional golfer for over a decade now, but not many casual fans know a whole heap about him. If you want to discover more, keep reading...

1. His full name is Benjamin William Silverman.

2. Silverman was born on November 15, 1987 in Thornhill, Ontario, Canada.

3. Silverman played various sports in high school including baseball, basketball, ultimate frisbee and cross-country running.

4. He did not decide to be a professional golfer until age 16.

5. Silverman shot 118 in his first Canadian Junior Golf Association tournament.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. He attended Johnson & Wales University in Florida for two years before transferring to Florida Atlantic University and completing his bachelor's degree in psychology.

7. Silverman is married to wife, Morgan - with whom he has one son. They live in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

8. After graduating college in 2010, Silverman turned professional and has played on the Korn Ferry Tour plus PGA Tour Canada before making it to the PGA Tour.

9. The Canadian graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 for his third crack at the PGA Tour. In his two previous attempts (2017-18 and 2018-19), Silverman failed to regain his PGA Tour card via the FedEx Cup standings.

10. Silverman - of Jewish faith - won the open Men's Golf Championship at the 2013 Maccabiah Games by 11 shots at the Caesarea Golf Club in Israel. Canada finished third in the team event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. His two professional victories arrived on the Korn Ferry Tour - the Price Cutter Charity Championship in 2017, and The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic in 2023.

12. Silverman has only played one of the four men's Major championships - the 2022 US Open - however, he did not make the cut.

13. The Canadian played hockey competitively until he was about 15 and describes himself as "still a great ice hockey player."

14. The golfer shares his name with American movie producer, Ben Silverman, who is an Emmy and Golden Globe-winning executive producer of shows including The Office, Jane The Virgin, Ugly Betty, Marco Polo, The Tudors, and The Biggest Loser.

15. Silverman won the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am team competition alongside future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers - despite the Canadian missing the cut.