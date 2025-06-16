'Thank You For Your Brief But Unyielding Reign Of Terror' - My Love Letter To Oakmont

The 2025 US Open was exactly what we needed following a truly abysmal excuse for a Major at the PGA Championship last month, and the star of the show could not be more clear... the savage Oakmont Country Club.

The famous venue played its villainous part to perfection, exacting its wicked plan and tormenting the best golfers in the world as part of its stout defence of the previously slipping Major Championship standards.

I can't thank Oakmont enough for its brief but unyielding reign of terror, as it provided the unrelenting carnage that has been irritatingly absent in Majors of late.

In an almost trance like state, I couldn't take my eyes off it - which is why the 2025 US Open should be the blueprint for all future Majors.

My Love Letter To Oakmont And The 2025 US Open

How could we possibly start anywhere else but Sunday at Oakmont.

The final round was like a titanic tussle between three steadfast pillars - the course, the elements and the field.

At times, it looked like the elements might win the battle - almost as if nature was lambasting Oakmont for its mischievous intentions.

In the end, the two joined forces to create utter chaos, with the field having very little hope of triumph.

As with every good story, however, resilience was rewarded and a hero emerged - Enter, JJ Spaun.

JJ Spaun demonstrated incredible resilience and determination to succeed at Oakmont Country Club, and he was duly rewarded with a first Major Championship title (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a torrid start, Spaun's unwavering desire to cling on through the storm should be applauded, but his supporting cast of MacIntyre, Hovland and Hatton also deserve their recognition.

The beauty of a Major Championship lies in the jeopardy it provides, something that was available in abundance throughout this tournament and even prior to that at US Open qualifying.

The spoils didn't simply go to the player who can bash it the furthest off the tee, or the one who can make 100 meaningless birdies, but instead to the honest grit and determination of the resolute few.

Oakmont exposed a certain frailty in the field, created by a schedule of birdie-fests and exhibition golf, reminding the games elite players what it takes to go toe-to-toe with a worthy opponent.

Some of the positions players were having to get up and down from were horrifying, but that added to the drama and jeopardy that a US Open needs (Image credit: Getty Images)

I am a firm believer that par (or worse) should win the US Open, and while the eventual winner exacted a fatal blow with a monstrous putt on the 18th green to get under-par, the majority of the field failed in their quest to overcome this obstacle.

Following the rain delay, there were times that the course was pushed to the limits and valid questions were raised.

The balance between whether the conditions were deeply demanding or completely nonsensical was being widely debated - but the difficult decision to maintain course and see the event through to the bitter end is one that I applaud.

I must admit, I felt Sam Burns was unlucky not to get relief on the 15th hole, but that decision also cleared the stage for what will surely be one of the most iconic US Open moments.

After a week where we wondered what is going on with Rory McIlroy, witnessed various angry outbursts from players and experienced all the highs and lows of professional golf - I can't recall another event with so much drama.

While some may argue that the USGA went too far, I simply say this... can we please go back to Oakmont every year!

JJ Spaun's monstrous winning putt will almost certainly go down as one of the most iconic in US Open history, but I will also remember the sheer carnage rolled out by a feisty Oakmont Country Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

What Is Your Opinion On The 2025 US Open and Oakmont Country Club?

I'd love to hear what you thought about the 2025 US Open, and in particular Oakmont Country Club, so please go ahead and leave me a comment below.

The jury appears to be out on Oakmont, if social media is anything to go by, so why not have your say on the debate?

Comment in the box below... I'm ready to defend her with all my might!