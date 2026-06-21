Do Amateurs Earn Prize Money At The US Open In 2026?

A remarkable 20 amateurs made it into the field to start the 2026 US Open at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday, that's more than 10 per cent of the entire line-up consisting of those yet to turn pro.

Any amateur with a handicap index of 0.4 or lower, as well as any professional, can enter US Open qualifying, and there were more than 10,200 golfers who put their name down to compete for a spot at the Major this year.

From undoubted future stars like Miles Russell and Jackson Koivun to winners of prestigious titles such as Mateo Pulcini, Mason Howell and Ethan Fang, this year's final amateur crew was as strong as ever.

Their goal was to lift the trophy, of course, but more realistically perhaps the aim was to firstly make the cut and then set their sights on trying to claim the gold medal - handed out to the leading amateur.

Of the 20 who started at Shinnecock Hills, only five amateurs made it through to play rounds three and four alongside 67 pros. Still, that's five more amateurs than The Masters hosted across both 2026 and 2025.

The professionals still involved at this late stage will compete for a record US Open prize money payout, with a mammoth $22.5 million on the line and $4.5 million for the champion.

Even those pros who missed out on a weekend tee time are set to take $10,000 in unofficial money courtesy of the USGA.

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Yet, just like at any other professional golf tournament, none of the amateurs competing will be paid at all due to their status.

There are no loopholes, either, meaning an amateur won’t be able to simply turn pro in the middle of the tournament if they were playing well to try and claim payment for their finish.

Amateurs must retain their status throughout the event, and can only officially turn pro once the tournament has drawn to a close.

An amateur is classed by the USGA as “someone who plays the game purely for fun, enjoyment, and competition.”

While amateurs don't get paid, they can receive exemptions to future events through their finish at the US Open, while there are many other benefits like exposure and sponsorship opportunities from playing the tournament as a non-professional.

Rule 3.1 in the USGA's Rules of Amateur Status, Playing for Prize Money, states: "An amateur golfer cannot play for money in a golf match, exhibition or other competition such as a tournament. The USGA enforces the rule to maintain a clear distinction between amateur golfers and professionals."

The USGA offers one exception to the rule: "Amateurs can keep prize money for winning a hole-in-one contest during the course of a tournament. But the amateur cannot accept money for winning the tournament overall."

Ryder Cowan watches a drive at the 2026 US Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arguably the most famous recent example arrived in early 2024 when Nick Dunlap held off the likes of Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas to win The American Express at PGA West.

The then-Alabama sophomore was forced to turn down a life-changing check for more than $1.5 million due to his amateur status, and it didn't matter one jot that he turned pro just days afterwards.

Ahead of his appearance at the US Open later that year, Dunlap was asked whether amateurs should be paid. Although he disagreed, the 20-year-old offered a compromise of sorts to the current rule.

He said: "No, I honestly don’t think so. I think there should be maybe some kind of end of the week to help out with some of the expenses maybe. Weeks like this are expensive, especially at Augusta.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"It does kind of suck that you can’t make any money, so you’re kind of out of [pocket] whether it’s five, 10, 15, 20 grand, whatever it is. Some kind of help at the end of the week would be nice."

Unfortunately for the amateurs, they're not eligible for that $10,000 check from the USGA which goes towards covering expenses at a Major week.

And the tournament prize money they would have received for a good finish? It's like the amateurs weren't even there.

It's redistributed among the pros who did make the cut and those who play golf for a living earn a slightly bigger check than they otherwise would have. Because that's the way the cookie crumbles for amateur golfers.

WHICH AMATEURS MADE THE CUT AT THE 2026 US OPEN?