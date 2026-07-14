The Race For The 2026 Open Silver Medal: Who Are The 10 Amateurs Qualified For Royal Birkdale?

The Open Championship is one of golf's most iconic events, with a star-studded field assembled at Royal Birkdale this week.

A total of 10 amateur golfers have earned the chance to compete at the most historical Major championship in golf, joining the world's finest players on the biggest stage of all.

An amateur golfer has not won The Open Championship since 1930, when Bobby Jones claimed victory at Royal Liverpool.

Although lifting the Claret Jug is the dream goal, a more realistic target for the 10 amateurs competing will be the Silver Medal, which is awarded to the best performing amateur of the week.

Find out who they are and how they have qualified below...