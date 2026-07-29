'There Is A Deal To Be Made For The Others' - Former PGA Of America CEO Claims Ryder Cup And PGA Championship Should Be Bought By The PGA Tour

It's safe to say that the professional golf landscape has changed considerably since the turn of the decade.

Not only have we seen the creation of the LIV Golf League, but leadership changes at the top-level of the professional circuits mean new ideas and ways in which the top Tours should be run.

Arguably, the most notable change involves the PGA Tour, where Brian Rolapp was appointed the circuit's CEO in June 2025, as well as replacing Jay Monahan, the Commissioner of the PGA Tour, in January 2027.

Already, Rolapp has laid out his plans for how a newly-modelled PGA Tour will look in the future, specifically from 2028, whereby there will be an emphasis on promotion and relegation, as well as a Championship Series and Challenger Series.

Certainly, the changes have been met with positivity but, according to former CEO of the PGA of America, Pete Bevacqua, Rolapp could, and should, go one step further.

How, you may ask? Well, according to Bevacqua, he suggests the PGA Tour CEO target two of the biggest tournaments in golf... the Ryder Cup and the PGA Championship.

Around 250,000 fans attended the Ryder Cup in New York (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Golf Digest, Bevacqua was posed the question of how he would advise Rolapp privately to make golf compelling for modern audiences.

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In response, he stated: "I wouldn’t advise Brian to slaughter a sacred cow. But I’d advise him to acquire two sacred cows.

"I believe the Tour needs to sit down and strike a deal with the PGA of America to control the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup, and I believe that would be in the best interests of both organizations if structured properly.

"Imagine if the NFL didn’t own and run the Super Bowl? I