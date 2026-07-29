Should Jackson Koivun Be Selected For The Presidents Cup?

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This time, it's all about whether Jackson Koivun should be on the USA's Presidents Cup team.

Jackson Koivun beat Scottie Scheffler by three strokes to win his maiden PGA Tour title at the 3M Open in just his third start as a professional.

The former Auburn star turned pro following a record collegiate career, joining the paid ranks last month after picking up the low amateur honors at the US Open alongside Ryder Cowan.

Koivun is already ranked 73rd in the world and sits 30th in Data Golf's rankings, and calls are already coming in for the Californian to play on the USA's Presidents Cup team in September.

But is it too early? Or should he be selected by captain, Brandt Snedeker? Our tour experts have their say...and let us know your view in the comments section at the bottom of the article.

Matt Cradock Social Links Navigation Staff Writer

Personally, I'd say yes, Koivun should be in the Presidents Cup side, given that he is one of the in-form American players, having literally just won the 3M Open.

For me, it feels like a similar situation to Ludvig Aberg, who claimed victory at the Omega European Masters following a successful college career, with that win proving to be the key reason why he was selected for the Ryder Cup in 2023.