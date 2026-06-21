Jackson Koivun Signs Off Amateur Career With US Open Gold Medal Alongside Ryder Cowan

A thrilling finish from the University of Oklahoma's Ryder Cowan ensured he shares the US Open low amateur honors with Jackson Koivun, who turns professional on Monday.

The pair were among five amateurs to make the cut at Shinnecock Hills. After Koivun carded a two-under final round of 68, including a birdie at the 18th, to finish on five over, it was over to Cowan to determine the destination of the gold medal.

At that stage, Cowan, who began the day five clear of Koivun, still had plenty of golf to play.

Beginning his final round on two over, he slowly conceded ground to Koivun as he went on.

A birdie and three bogeys ensured he led the World No.1 amateur by one at the turn, and they were tied on five over with Cowan's fourth bogey of the day at the 11th.

At that stage, it seemed inevitable that Cowan would narrowly miss out to Koivun, which would have been a shame given the 21-year-old's superb week, which began with an opening round of 68 followed by two rounds of 72.

Another bogey at the 16th left Koivun out in front on his own, but like his opponent earlier on, Cowan wasn't finished.

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He was calmness personified as he confidently rolled in his birdie putt at the par-3 17th to move back to five over alongside Koivun.

Ryder Cowan birdied the 17th on the way to finishing on five over (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Cowan made his par at the 18th, it ensured low amateur honors would be shared for the first time since Luis Gagne and Matt Parziale in 2018.

Of the other three amateurs to make the cut, teenage prodigy Miles Russell got the closest to Koivun and Cowan with his final round of 70 leaving him on seven over.

Further back, Marek Fleming finished on 10 over with Eric Lee on 13 over.

Miles Russell finished two back of Jackson Koivun and Ryder Cowan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his round, Koivun said: "Shinnecock was so much fun this weekend.

"Just happy to walk away with a birdie on the last hole, but golf course is so good, so much fun. A lot of thinking to do, and can definitely mentally wear you down. But just happy to be able to say I went out there and tried my hardest."

The former Auburn player also touched on what the future holds, admitting he's not sure if he technically needs to wait until midnight to call himself a pro.

He said: "Not sure, but yeah, that's a good way to go out. We're on to the next leagues now."

Asked how his mindset will change in the pro game, he said: "Not much. Just go out there and keep enjoying it, keep having fun."

With a share of low amateur honors confirmed, Cowan said: "It means a lot to me. It's Father's Day, and it means a lot to me that I have a lot of people up here watching and supporting me. That means the most to me.

"So it's definitely up there. I mean, it's a big accomplishment for me, but I'm just glad and happy and thankful that I have people out here supporting."

Final US Open Amateur Leaderboard