Where The Next 9 PGA Championships Are Heading

The PGA Championship faced suggestions it is lacking an identity in the build-up to the 2026 tournament at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

One proposal to strengthen the Major’s identity is to return it to its original slot in August, when its tagline was Glory’s Last Shot.

Another is to restore it to its original iteration as a match play event, while for some, there is only one answer: discard the idea that it needs to stay in the US and take it to other territories around the world.

That’s something PGA of America CEO Terry Clark pushed back on in his press conference before the 2026 tournament, saying: “I don't see that being a real focus as far as right now."

Even if taking the PGA Championship global were at the top of his to-do list, it would stay right where it is for at least the next nine years, with the US venues up to and including the 2035 edition already confirmed.

Two of the upcoming venues will make their PGA Championship debuts, while others have hosted it multiple times, and some in recent years.

Here are the details of all the confirmed venues for the PGA Tour in the next nine years.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas (2027 and 2034)

The PGA Championship heads to PGA Frisco twice in the next decade (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the Aronimink Golf Club event, the PGA Championship heads south to Texas and the new headquarters of the PGA of America.

PGA Frisco has two championship courses, the Gil Hanse-designed Fields Ranch East and Fields Ranch West, which was designed by Beau Welling.

The tournament will be held at the first of those courses, which was also the venue for the 2023 Senior PGA Championship and the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Opened in 2023, Fields Ranch East incorporates the existing Panther Creek as well as the area's gently rolling hills. There are also large bunkers as well as elevated greens and steep run-off areas.

The PGA Championship returns to the venue in 2034.

The Olympic Club, Lake Course, San Francisco (2028)

The Olympic Club hosts the event for the first time in 2028 (Image credit: Getty Images)

San Francisco’s Olympic Club has hosted the US Open five times, most recently in 2012, when Webb Simpson won his first and only Major title to date.

It has also hosted the US Women’s Open once, as well as several other big events including the 2025 US Amateur, but it has never been the setting for a PGA Championship.

That will change in 2028, with the 110th edition of the Major coming from the venue.

The Olympic Club has three courses, the Lake, Ocean, and Cliffs, with the action coming from the Lake Course.

It is known for its narrow, tree-lined, sloping fairways and difficult greens.

Baltusrol Golf Club, Lower Course, New Jersey (2029)

Baltusrol hosted the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Lower Course at Baltusrol Golf Club will host the PGA Championship for the third time in 2029.

The first time it welcomed the Major was in 2005, when Phil Mickelson won the title.

In 2016, the tournament returned to the course, when Jimmy Walker beat Jason Day by a shot.

More recently, it was the host of the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which was won by Ruoning Yin.

Baltusrol was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2014, and, four years later, Gil Hanse began restoring the Lower Course to bring it closer to A.W. Tillinghast's original design, including removing many trees and adding fairway bunkers.

Congressional Country Club, Bethesda, Maryland (2030)

Congressional (Image credit: Getty Images)

Congressional was the venue where Rory McIlroy famously won the US Open by eight in 2011 – the third time the Maryland course had hosted the Major.

However, it has only hosted the PGA Championship once, in 1976. Back then, Dave Stockton beat Raymond Floyd and Don January by one to give him his second PGA Championship title.

Over half a century after that event, it will finally host the PGA Championship for the second time in 2030.

The course, which also hosted the 2025 Senior PGA Championship, is known for its rolling terrain and tree-lined fairways.

The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina (2031)

Kiawah Island last hosted the tournament in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

History was made at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course in 2021 when, at the age of 50, Phil Mickelson became the oldest Major champion in history with his second PGA Championship title.

A decade later, the tournament returns to the links-style layout, known for its exposed fairways and huge dunes, for the second time.

It’s not just the PGA Championship the course is famous for, with the 1991 Ryder Cup, two editions of the World Cup, and the 2007 Senior PGA Championship all held there too.

Southern Hills Country Club, Tulsa, Oklahoma (2032)

Southern Hills hosts for the sixth time in 2032 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another venue hosting the PGA Championship 10 years after its most recent visit is Southern Hills.

The 2032 edition of the PGA Championship will actually be the sixth occasion it has been held there.

The first time was in 1970, when Dave Stockton won his first PGA Championship title. Raymond Floyd took the honors in 1982, with Nick Price winning at Southern Hills 12 years later.

In 2007, Tiger Woods beat Woody Austin by two for his fourth Wanamaker Trophy, which included equaling the course record with a 63 in the second round.

In 2022, there was drama as Mito Pereira let it slip with a double-bogey on the 72nd hole while leading, allowing Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris to contest a playoff, which Thomas won.

Bethpage Black Course, Farmingdale, New York (2033)

Bethpage Black hosts the tournament for the second time in 2033 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bethpage Black needs little introduction to present-day golf fans, given it was the host venue of the 2025 Ryder Cup, but it’s not just the biennial match that made it famous.

It has also hosted the US Open twice, in 2002 and 2009, before it was the venue for the PGA Championship for the first time in 2019.

On that occasion, Brooks Koepka beat Dustin Johnson by two.

The public course is notorious for its difficulty, even featuring a famous sign, which reads: “WARNING The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Recommend Only For Highly Skilled Golfers”

Anyone playing the course will immediately see why, with its narrow fairways, deep rough and brutal bunkers.

Oak Hill Country Club, East Course, Rochester, New York (2035)

The tournament returns to Oak Hill in 2035 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship for the third time at Oak Hill Country Club in 2023, which was the fourth time the PGA Championship has been held there.

In 1980, Jack Nicklaus won by seven, before Shaun Micheel claimed the title there in 2003. In 2013, Jason Dufner won the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, beating Jim Furyk by two.

Like the 2026 venue, Aronimink Golf Club, it is a Donald Ross design, and includes narrow fairways and plenty of elevation changes. Players will also encounter doglegs and a creek, which appears at various points.

PGA Championship future venues