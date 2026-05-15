Which Course Hosts The 2027 PGA Championship? New Venue One Pro Labeled As 'Quite Boring' Set For Debut
The 2027 PGA Championship will be held at a venue that has never hosted the Major before. Here are the details
The last time the PGA Championship came from a new venue was 2020 when San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park had the honor for the first time.
However, following the 2026 PGA Championship, which comes from Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania for the second occasion, the 109th edition will come from a course that only opened in 2023.
2027 PGA Championship venue: PGA Frisco
PGA Frisco in Texas will be the center of the golf world’s attention for the Major in May 2027, specifically its Fields Ranch East course.
PGA Frisco is the new headquarters of the tournament organizer the PGA of America, having announced its move to the location in 2018 from its old base of Palm Beach Gardens in Florida.
There are two 18-hole courses at the venue, the other being Fields Ranch West, which was designed by Beau Welling.
The East course is a Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner design. Like many of Hanse’s layouts, he favored a hands-on approach to the work, surveying the land in person before settling on a layout that took account of the natural features and terrain.
As a result, Fields Ranch East incorporates the existing Panther Creek as well as the area's gently rolling hills.
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Other things to keep players on their toes include large bunkers on the way to elevated greens with steep run-off areas.
The course, which the public can play, only opened in May 2023, but the PGA of America wasted no time in overseeing some big events there.
The first notable tournament came just three weeks after the layout's opening with the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
Following that, both courses hosted the 2024 PGA Professional Championship, where 20 club pros qualified for that year’s PGA Championship.
In 2025, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was played at the course for the first time.
At that event, the course wasn’t quite to everyone’s liking, with Angel Yin describing it as “quite boring” before adding, "it's just kind of repetitive and there are challenges, but it's very subtle. Stepping up on the tee, what did I start on, the back nine gets really repetitive on the tee.”
Even though the course is not yet universally loved, the big events are set to keep on coming.
The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will return to the venue in 2029, with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship heading back there in 2031.
It’s a similar story for the PGA Championship, with the layout also earmarked to host the tournament for the second time in 2034.
PGA Championship future sites
- 2027: PGA Frisco, Texas
- 2028: The Olympic Club, California
- 2029: Baltusrol Golf Club, New Jersey
- 2030: Congressional Country Club, Maryland
- 2031: Kiawah Island, South Carolina
- 2032: Southern Hills Country Club, Oklahoma
- 2033: Bethpage Black, New York
- 2034: PGA Frisco, Texas
- 2035: Oak Hill Country Club, New York
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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