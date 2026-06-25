Which Tournaments Will Make The PGA Tour Championship Series?

Historic change is coming to the PGA Tour from 2028, but just how the new schedule is going to look when it's all said and done remains a bit of a mystery.

Brian Rolapp announced the seismic changes at The Travelers Championship that will see a two-tiered system put into place for the future of the PGA Tour.

The PGA Tour Championship Series will be the new pinnacle of men's pro golf with the PGA Tour Challenger Series a new pumped-up second tier operating above the Korn Ferry Tour.

The Championship Series will feature the world's top players and the most iconic courses battling it out for the top prize money - but what will these events be?

It was very much a top level briefing from Rolapp, with the revamping of the season-ending playoffs a big one, with matchplay set to be introduced at some point during the postseason.

Still to be decided though is the make-up of the regular season, which will have about 15 events once you take out the four Majors, The Players Championship and the playoffs.

Rolapp said that even building a new course for a PGA Tour event - citing TPC Sawgrass as an example - was still on the table, but in the immediate future he spoke of his desire to play at iconic venues not regularly seen on Tour.

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So what current events will make up the Championship Series and what new markets and courses could the PGA Tour target?

Signature Events to make 2028 PGA Tour schedule

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There are eight Signature Events on the 2026 PGA Tour schedule, but the announcement that Sentry would sponsor the Torrey Pines event would suggest that will make it onto the new calendar.

So we'll have Torrey Pines, followed by the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Heritage, Cadillac Championship, Truist Championship, The Memorial and Travelers Championship all on the schedule.

A collection of iconic events on top-notch courses with decent history, they certainly fit the bill for the new PGA Tour. Donald Trump's Doral returning to the PGA Tour just in time to join the party was likely no coincidence.

It's hard to see any of these being dropped and they look like a solid nine events to build around, but what about another six?

Current PGA Tour events to make 2028 calendar

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Rolapp said that 10 events had already been agreed so there's a current PGA Tour event that's already had the nod for 2028, but which one is that, and what others will achieve Championship status?

The Chales Schwab Challenge at Colonial is the longest-running PGA Tour event held at the same course, but even that has doubts about making the top tier according to local reports.

The title sponsors were reportedly offered the chance to be a Signature Event in the past but declined, and the current sponsorship expires after next year's event.

Texas is an issue - there's also the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and with such a golfing legend's name attached to the event it'd seem like some sort of sacrilege to relegate that to a second tier.

There's also the Houston Open and Texas Open that appear just before The Masters to consider - will they survive or be dropped? You suspect much will depend on how deep the sponsor's pockets are.

What about the WM Phoenix Open? One of the biggest, certainly loudest, stops on the PGA Tour, and played at a TPC course in Scottsdale which always helps - and it did get elevated status in 2023 when played for a $20m prize purse.

The Canadian Open would fit into the new mantra of national opens the PGA Tour is trying to tap into, so it would make sense to have a stop north of the border with the top stars all in toe.

Another no-brainer on that front is the Scottish Open, which PGA Tour players are starting to love playing in to get some links golf prep in ahead of The Open.

It's co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour but although the Strategic Alliance is up for renewal next year it seems like a logical step to keep the annual trip to Scotland on the top rung of tournaments.

New markets & courses for 2028 PGA Tour

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The PGA Tour mentioned seven possible markets that would be explored for new tournaments - with Boston, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC all in the mix.

There's some truly iconic courses the PGA Tour could use around these markets - just think of Medinah for a big new Chicago event or Brookline for a brand new regular spot in Boston.

Seattle is an interesting one, with multiple reports stating it's well on the PGA Tour radar with Sahalee Country Club near Seattle the main option. Chambers Bay hosted the 2015 US Open, to mixed reviews admittedly, but it's clear the Pacific Northwest could easily support a big tournament.

Congressional is an awesome course that's hosted the PGA Tour before, as well as Majors, while there's so many to mention around Philadelphia (Merion, Aronimink etc) and San Francisco (Olympic Club, Harding Park) that finding a course would be the least of the problems.

One big question coming away from the US Open could be about New York though, with an abundance of glorious golf courses around the Big Apple but the crowd behavior has been called into question.

Market forces will again come into play and whether that would put the PGA Tour off is another matter. But expect maybe around three to five of these new markets to appear in 2028 with more to come.

Which current events or new courses would you like to see on the PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028? Let us know by joining the conversation below..