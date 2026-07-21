The Men's Major Championships Delivered In 2026... But Which One Do We Think Was The Best?

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This time, it's all about what Major championship stood out to us.

It's hard to believe that the men's Major season is already over, and that we'll have to wait nearly eight months for a shot to be hit at one of golf's big four men's championships.

Although the long wait begins, we have been truly spoilt with the men's Majors in 2026, with four different golfers claiming four different Majors in thrilling circumstances.

Back in April, Rory McIlroy became the fourth player in history to defend The Masters, while Aaron Rai produced one of the best back nines in Major history to wrap up the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

Not long after the Englishman's success, Wyndham Clark secured a second US Open title, while Ryan Fox birdied the 72nd hole to pip Cameron Young to the Claret Jug by one at The Open Championship.

Certainly, there have been stand-out moments and epic finishes galore throughout the four Majors and, consequently, the Golf Monthly team have given their thoughts on what they consider to be the best championship in 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do you agree with the team? Let us know what ranking you would give the Majors in the comments below...

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elliott Heath News Editor

1. The Open Championship

2. The Masters

3. PGA Championship

4. US Open

This is actually a very difficult question, as I feel like 2026's set of men's Majors were fantastic.

The easiest decision would be to place the US Open in fourth position as I think it felt flat at times and the lack of atmosphere on Saturday night certainly contributed to that, with hordes of fans heading for the exit to try and get the last train back to Manhattan.

Wyndham Clark's performance was remarkably impressive up against that tough crowd, but it probably wasn't the most thrilling or dramatic.

For me, I will have to put The Open Championship first.

That might sound like recency bias but Ryan Fox was the only man to win a Major by one stroke courtesy of a birdie on the 72nd hole this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a thrilling finish, where we had no idea who would win or if there would be a playoff with three or four holes to go. The golf course and the fans ensured it felt like a very special week.

Rory McIlroy's second consecutive Masters victory comes second for me, as that was a very dramatic final round with Cameron Young and Justin Rose each holding the lead... I still feel for Rose, who definitely let the Green Jacket slip away.

The Masters is the best Major in my opinion, and the final round always feels tense and grand.

Aaron Rai's spectacular PGA Championship victory will be my number three. It was an entertaining final round where, again, we had no clue who would win for the most part.

Rai's performance was seriously impressive, so much so that his w