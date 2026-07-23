Lawsuits, Doubts Over Season Finale And 'Players Preparing To Leave' - All The Latest As LIV Golf Rolls With The Punches

It's fair to say there's plenty of doubt and uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf as the UK event tees off at JCB Golf Club - and not many of the headlines coming out make for good news.

Some news is confirmed, such as the Asian Tour signing a partnership with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour and ending it's agreement with LIV Golf, along with a settled $1m lawsuit over a former team name Stinger GC.

The latest reports suggest the season-ending Team Championship in Michigan is in doubt, with Martin Kaymer only giving it "a 5% chance" of going ahead hardly a ringing endorsement.

And finally, for now, players are reportedly making plans to leave at the end of the current season with even the ever-positive Scott O'Neil unable to give them enough reassurances that LIV Golf can continue into 2027.

Among the doom and gloom though, Jon Rahm tried to sound optimistic and Joaquin Niemann thinks LIV Golf has been great for global golf and says it's "now time to restructure a little bit and make it better" for next year.

The simple fact though is that we just don't know, even O'Neil doesn't know for sure as talks continue over future investment. And one thing's for sure when you listen to O'Neil, his enthusiasm won't subside and he'll leave no stone unturned in his bid to keep LIV Golf going.

What now for LIV Golf?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's been no official word from the tour itself, but where are we right now with LIV Golf?

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Well, O'Neil has previously stated that the national Opens around the globe would provide a base for the new LIV 2.0 model. However, that's been scuppered as the Asian Tour signed a deal with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour instead.

That shuts the door on big tournaments in the Far East and Middle East being LIV events, and comes after a similar deal was done with the Australian Open.

That will likely mean O'Neil has to quickly pivot to a new business plan - which isn't ideal when seeking hundreds of millions of dollars.