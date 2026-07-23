'It Would Have Hurt...A Lot' - More Bryson DeChambeau Drama As He Almost Takes Out Ian Poulter With Tee Shot
Bryson DeChambeau can't keep out of the news, this time almost doing some serious damage to Ian Poulter with a tee shot during the first round of LIV Golf UK
Bryson DeChambeau just can't keep out of the headlines, as at LIV Golf UK he almost thundered a drive into Ian Poulter who was still playing the same hole.
Poulter was just stepping in to hit his approach to the seventh green when a ball came whistling past him, almost smacking into the Englishman as he took evasive action.
It was another eventful day on the golf course for DeChambeau, coming hot on the heels of his rules drama at Royal Birkdale - and he recovered from the shock of almost hitting Poulter to shoot a brilliant eight-under round of 64 at JCB Golf and Country Club.
Although that wasn't enough to lead as Lucas Herbert's flying form continued with the Australian shooting 61.
The seventh at JCB Golf Club is a long par-4 with a big dogleg from left to right - and the problem arose from DeChambeau being able to cut the corner thanks to his length off the tee.
But it almost backfired as he was given the signal to hit his drive despite Poulter being right in his landing zone further down the fairway.
Poulter immediately gave a huge, sarcastic yell of "fore!" when the ball went flying past, given that no shout was offered by DeChambeau or anyone else back on the tee.
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He backed off his shot none too happy, while someone was then heard whistling and shouting "Bryson!" to DeChambeau back at the tee, who looked a mixture of bemused and upset.
The American had obviously not been told there was any danger down where he was lashing a drive away to - and he was still unaware that he was so close to disaster.
"It wasn't his fault at all," Poulter told TNT Sports after his round.
"It just grazed the ear I think on the way past, it was very close. It wouldn't have been good, it would have hurt...a lot!
"That was a shock to the system, the heart rate went up quite a bit. When you can hear that ball cutting through the air as it passes your ear."
Poulter explained that his group had been searching for Jon Rahm's ball further down the hole before he returned to his, which may have given DeChambeau's group the impression that the coast was clear.
And with the fairway not visible from a new tee box at the seventh, Poulter insisted it was just an accident.
"That new tee box has gone back a bit and you can't see that portion of the fairway where you're going to take it on," Poulter added.
"It's not his fault at all, it's one of those things. He thought he could probably see people further up once we found Jon's ball and he sent one down there."
It seems that drama just kind of follows DeChambeau around these days.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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