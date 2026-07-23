'It Would Have Hurt...A Lot' - More Bryson DeChambeau Drama As He Almost Takes Out Ian Poulter With Tee Shot

Bryson DeChambeau just can't keep out of the headlines, as at LIV Golf UK he almost thundered a drive into Ian Poulter who was still playing the same hole.

Poulter was just stepping in to hit his approach to the seventh green when a ball came whistling past him, almost smacking into the Englishman as he took evasive action.

It was another eventful day on the golf course for DeChambeau, coming hot on the heels of his rules drama at Royal Birkdale - and he recovered from the shock of almost hitting Poulter to shoot a brilliant eight-under round of 64 at JCB Golf and Country Club.

Although that wasn't enough to lead as Lucas Herbert's flying form continued with the Australian shooting 61.

The seventh at JCB Golf Club is a long par-4 with a big dogleg from left to right - and the problem arose from DeChambeau being able to cut the corner thanks to his length off the tee.

But it almost backfired as he was given the signal to hit his drive despite Poulter being right in his landing zone further down the fairway.

Poulter immediately gave a huge, sarcastic yell of "fore!" when the ball went flying past, given that no shout was offered by DeChambeau or anyone else back on the tee.

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He backed off his shot none too happy, while someone was then heard whistling and shouting "Bryson!" to DeChambeau back at the tee, who looked a mixture of bemused and upset.

A CRAZY moment in #LIVGolfUK as Ian Poulter is nearly hit by a Bryson DeChambeau tee-off 😱📺 Watch LIV Golf live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/EywP5y88euJuly 23, 2026

The American had obviously not been told there was any danger down where he was lashing a drive away to - and he was still unaware that he was so close to disaster.

"It wasn't his fault at all," Poulter told TNT Sports after his round.

"It just grazed the ear I think on the way past, it was very close. It wouldn't have been good, it would have hurt...a lot!

"That was a shock to the system, the heart rate went up quite a bit. When you can hear that ball cutting through the air as it passes your ear."

"It would have hurt... A LOT." 😅"It wasn't his fault at all." 🤝🗣️ Ian Poulter on nearly being hit by Bryson DeChambeau's drive...📺 Watch #LIVGolfUK live on TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jI0iZHNqnyJuly 23, 2026

Poulter explained that his group had been searching for Jon Rahm's ball further down the hole before he returned to his, which may have given DeChambeau's group the impression that the coast was clear.

And with the fairway not visible from a new tee box at the seventh, Poulter insisted it was just an accident.

"That new tee box has gone back a bit and you can't see that portion of the fairway where you're going to take it on," Poulter added.

"It's not his fault at all, it's one of those things. He thought he could probably see people further up once we found Jon's ball and he sent one down there."

It seems that drama just kind of follows DeChambeau around these days.