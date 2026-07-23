6 LIV Golf Innovations The Tours Should Keep Alive If The Circuit Folds

Whether you’re a fan of LIV Golf or not, it’s hard to dismiss everything the circuit has done to try and make golf more appealing to a wider audience.

Right now, the future of LIV, which will lose its backing at the end of the 2026 season, looks more uncertain than ever.

Traditionalists and those who’d rather see the world’s best players competing more regularly won’t lose any sleep should the breakaway tour cease to exist past this year.

However, at a time when the competition for eyeballs on top-level sport has never been greater, would it not be prudent for the established tours to copy some of LIV Golf’s more successful ideas?

Perhaps, with a few additions, and with the cream of the crop competing against each other on a week-to-week basis, we might arrive in a stronger position than we were before.

So, what are those innovations? What are some of LIV Golf’s success stories?

Fan Experience

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Let’s start with the fan experience on site. It could be argued that some traditional events feel a little sterile for the spectators.

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For the hardcore 72-hole strokeplay fan who’s happy to sit on their chair with a bottle of water and grab the odd cup of coffee over the course of the day, that’s fine.

However, for a lot of fans, especially younger ones and families, a day at the golf is not, well, all about the golf.

No one can accuse LIV Golf of being boring. If you’ve been to a LIV Golf event, you’ll no doubt have been well fed and watered; live music is a big thing, too, maybe not for everyone, but several top DJs and bands have pulled in the fans and made for a more memorable day out.

People don’t mind paying more money for something when they get an ‘experience’.

The Majestic Arms/Digger Inn

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It would need a different name, of course, but the idea of a pop-up pub on-site sat overlooking a par 3 is cool and very clever.

We’re quite easy to please, really. Yes, we love watching the golf, but it’s also nice to have somewhere to watch the action in the shade (with a drink).

We had The Open Arms at Royal Birkdale, which is an Open feature (also a very good one), and no doubt there are other themed bars at tour events.

The Digger Inn at JCB Golf & Country Club (LIV Golf UK hosts) and the Majesticks Arms... genius.

With viewing platforms for the fans, it’s a great place to watch the action - and you’re very close.

At some tour events, this is what’s known as hospitality.

Party Holes

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Ok, they’re not for everyone.

You could ask a bunch of players what they think of the idea of walking out into a stadium-style hole to loud music, and not all of them would be especially keen on the idea.

However, would it hurt to see a few tournaments try something a little different or be a touch braver to entice the fans along?

A lot of first-timers at the golf remark just how hard it can be to see a shot. Party holes (we could just call them ‘stadium holes’ and keep the volume at a sensible level) offer really good vantage points.

We've obviously got the original - the famous 16th at the WM Phoenix Open - but a few more certainly wouldn't hurt.

Speed

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If there’s one aspect of LIV Golf that has been more of a hit than a miss, it’s the shotgun starts.

For fans, this means they get to see all of the best players out on the course at the same time.

This wouldn’t be possible in a 72-hole strokeplay tournament with 150-odd players in the field, but surely there are ways we can speed the game up a little.

Getting fans to tune in for four days (Thursday-Sunday) and dedicate 20-plus hours of attention is a big ask in today’s world.

LIV Golf has at least tried to address this issue.

Broadcasting features

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We’re lucky to have so many fantastic commentators covering the game, but sometimes you just want to watch the golf… shot after shot after shot. Uninterrupted.

It’s why so many fans just tune in to the Rolex Hour, a wonderful commercial-free 60 minutes of coverage.

With fewer commercial interruptions than traditional golf broadcasts, you get to watch more golf shots when tuning into LIV.

The "Don't Blink" highlights package also warrants a mention, a quick recap of recent shots from around the course, as does the F1-style leaderboard, which is a constant and the selection of on-screen graphics used to enhance the broadcast.

These features help fans keep bang up to date with what's going on and improve the overall TV experience.

Going Global

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Several of the LIV Golf events have looked especially fun to be a part of.