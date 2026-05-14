How To Get 2027 PGA Championship Tickets
The 2027 PGA Championship heads to Texas for the first time in over 60 years. Here's how you can give yourself the best chance of geting tickets
When the 2027 PGA Championship begins 12 months from now, it will do so in a state that hasn’t hosted the Major for over six decades.
Not since the 1963 PGA Championship has the event taken place in Texas, when Jack Nicklaus beat Dave Ragan by two at Dallas Athletic Club.
The battle for the Wanamaker Trophy finally returns to the Lone Star State in 2027 with its first visit to PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch East.
The course hosted the 2023 Senior PGA Championship, while it was also the venue for the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Despite already having those big events to its name, it only opened three years ago, while PGA Frisco is also the new headquarters of tournament organizer the PGA of America, so it will certainly offer something a little different where the PGA Championship is concerned.
Given how long it’s been since the PGA Championship visited Texas, it’s also likely there’ll be plenty of demand for tickets, eager to see the world’s best in one of the four Majors. But how can you get tickets?
Tickets are not yet on sale, although the official PGA Championship website promises that they will be available for the public to purchase soon.
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In the meantime, those interested in attending are invited to register for tickets.
To do that, you simply need to visit the ticket registration section of the website and enter your details in the fields provided.
After that, check your email inbox for details of a personalized purchase window.
According to the frequently asked questions page, tickets will go on sale later in May, while those who have registered will receive a 24 to 36-hour window to purchase their tickets.
It is also advised that you register as early as possible to have the best chance of securing popular tickets.
The FAQs page also stresses that registering does not guarantee tickets, but it will give you the best chance of getting them.
When tickets go on sale, various options will be available, including the Championship+ Grounds ticket.
As well as access to Fields Ranch East, the ticket offers the holder one entrée item, one snack item and one non-alcoholic beverage each time they visit a concession venue.
Hospitality tickets will also be available.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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