From A Birdie Putt To A Nine! See How Charley Hull Endured Women's Scottish Open Disaster

There was nothing surprising about Charley Hull giving herself a 15-foot birdie putt on a par-5 at the Women's Scottish Open - but it was a monumental shock when she eventually walked off with a nine.

As a devilish pin placement on the fifth hole at Dundonald Links saw her putt off the green then follow up with some serious chipping woes as the hole turned into a complete disaster for Hull.

It was a tough day out on a blustery links course in Scotland, but Hull had it tougher than most as she started the event making just one birdie all day to go along with three bogeys and that quadruple-bogey nine.

And after taking four attempted chips just to get back onto the green, she needed to hole a nice putt just to keep double figures off the card.

It was a challenging day but Hull was battling along and when she hit the green in three on the par-5 fifth hole she gave herself a chance of a first birdie of the round.

It was a tough chance given the pin was placed towards the back edge of the green, and pretty much perched on the precipice with a huge slope just beyond the flag.

Hull's putt was always on the low side with just a bit too much pace, but you wouldn't have expected what happened next, as the ball almost stopped but just kept up enough momentum to slowly trickle along before tumbling all the way down the hill off the green.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Frustrating, yes, but nothing terminal you'd think with Hull's short game, but a first attempt tried to be too cute, came up short, and rolled all the way back down to her feet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hull tried the same shot again with exactly the same result, so tried to reset by switching clubs, but chip number three fared no better and was soon back down in the fluffy rough.

She'd had enough by now and bashed a fourth attempt, and eighth shot overall, up onto the dancefloor and past the flag - giving her almost the same putt she had originally!

This time, though, she drained it for an eye-rubbing nine, a quadruple bogey, on a par-5 that Hull usually tastes success on with her length.

It led to a six-over round of 78 to start the Scottish Open for Hull, playing alongside Nelly Korda and Lottie Woad in a star group

Defending Scottish Open champion Woad signed for a two-over round of 74 while Korda carded an even-par 72, but Hull's nightmare nine made all the headlines.

You can watch just how it unfolded below with footage from Sky Sports Golf, but just as a warning, those with a nervous chipping disposition may want to look away...