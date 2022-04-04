Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

What Driver Does Bryson DeChambeau Use?

Bryson DeChambeau puts a lot of emphasis on his long-game which makes the driver arguably the most important club in his bag. Signed with Cobra, Bryson has occasionally switched between the Speedzone, Radspeed and older Cobra King LTD Black driver. However in 2022 he uses the newest model from the brand...

Bryson was using a Cobra King Radspeed driver which had only 7.5 degrees of loft but in 2022 he has switched to a Cobra LTDx which only has five degrees of loft. "A lot of (the design improvements) were from last year’s input,” DeChambeau told GolfWRX on Monday at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open.

“There were obviously some moments that were tough, and some great moments, as well. I would say we’ve worked really hard on making a driver that works very well for me and for consumers that have some speed. And also, because we understand the upper end of speed, the lower end is going to be helped out quite a bit because we understand the parameters. Once you understand both sides of the coin, you can fit really well in between.”

“(I’m swinging) a lot freer,” DeChambeau said. “The ball’s not going to go in places that I’m not expecting. That’s just what happens with speed, in general, with any product out there. This is where (Cobra is) the first ones to really take the dive and go, ‘OK, let’s try and understand this and make it playable for guys with speed like this.’”

That's what Bryson said on the driver but how did it test for us? Well we thought the aesthetics are more refined with the matte-black carbon crown and golf coloring on the sole and crown. In terms of hitting the driver, the first thing to mention here is the sound. The LTDx has a much lower pitched, quieter impact sound than the Radspeed. For us, it was significantly better - creating a satisfying ‘crack’ through impact that felt very powerful.

We also enjoyed the forgiveness on offer. Our Arccos data showed the difference between our best and worst strikes was just 18 yards which is significant given some of the poor contacts in the data. This clearly is advantageous to Bryson given his power and speed with the driver, that even if he mishits the strike slightly, he can still maintain his distance. Finally if you want to see his entire setup, see our Bryson DeChambeau what's in the bag post.